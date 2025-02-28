Freddie Freeman receives one-of-a-kind gift to celebrate Dodgers star's WS MVP triumph

First baseman Freddie Freeman brought several dreams come true in LA after he led the Dodgers to win the World Series in 2024. Freeman homered in the first four games against the New York Yankees, as he went on to be named the World Series MVP.

Ad

Special moments deserve special gifts as Marucci Sports surprised the first baseman and his son Charlie in Glendale, Arizona, with a special delivery.

On Thursday, to commemorate this incredible achievement, Marucci presented the Dodgers first baseman with a custom-designed bat. Freeman posed with the uniquely crafted bat while standing alongside Charlie who couldn't take his eye off it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The bat featured personalized engravings, including meaningful messages that resonated deeply with him — not just as a player, but as a father.

Ad

Trending

"Obviously, we love the comments on the front," the person in the video said. "But as a dad, I love the comments about your dad too. Imagine one day Charlie saying that about you."

Freeman appreciated both the recognition of his on-field success and the personal significance it carried. He joked that this bat might be too special to use in a game, instead choosing to keep it as a cherished keepsake.

Ad

"This is so cool," Freeman said with a smile. "I’ll have this forever."

Ad

Freddie Freeman's Dodgers betting favorites to repeat as World Series champions

Baseball hasn't seen a lot of repeat this decade as opposed to the late 90s when the Yankees used to dominate. However, all winds are blowing toward California, with the Dodgers running one of the best-assembled teams in the majors.

The Dodgers continued with their splurge this offseason, acquiring two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and Teoscar Hernandez in free agency. They also managed to add Roki Sasaki, the most talked about international pitcher coming into the season.

Ad

With the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman steering the ship from the front, a World Series appearance is most likely. The betting odds agree as well, since they have the Dodgers as the favorite to repeat as champions.

According to ESPN's pre-season odds, the Dodgers' betting odds stand at +275, which is the best mark in baseball as they lead the Yankees who were given odds of +800. The Atlanta Braves equals that odd as well.

Anything shorter than a World Series appearance will be a shock for people in LA. Freeman will hope his team could live up to the high expectations in 2025 as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback