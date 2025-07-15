Freddie Freeman's son Charlie's honest All-Star pick surprises Dodgers 2-time WS champ

LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has brought his son Charlie, like every year, to the press conference ahead of the 95th MLB All-Star game on July 15 at Truist Park.
A reporter asked Freeman if he could ask Charlie which player he's most excited about watching in this All-Star game. Charlie replied, "Shohei Ohtani," leaving Freeman surprised because the two-way star is also part of the Dodgers.
“You get to see Shohei every day,” Freeman told his son.
Freeman then asked his son to choose someone from the National League All-Star team that he doesn't get to see every day and is looking forward to watching on Tuesday. Charlie then picked San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr.
Freddie Freeman on playing All-Star game in front of Braves fans
Before Freddie Freeman joined the LA Dodgers in 2022, he played for the Atlanta Braves, the host of this year's Midsummer Classic. He helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series.
Ahead of the All-Star game, Freeman is excited to once again play in front of his fans in Atlanta.
"It’s always special coming back here. I’m excited," Freeman told reporters. My family got here a few days ago. We’re looking forward to the next couple days here."
Freddie Freeman also recalled how the Braves fans have always been good hosts to him whenever he returns to play a game.
"The last four years, every time I’ve come back, the fans have given me such great standing ovations,” Freeman said. “I’m not expecting anything (in Tuesday’s All-Star Game); I’m just happy to be back and playing in front of these fans again. If they give me one, I’ll take it all in. I think you guys know, whatever I feel on the field, I let it come out.”
The two-time World Series champion batted .297, along with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs, to earn his ninth All-Star selection.