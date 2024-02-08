Freddie Freeman's son gives nod to latest Bad Bunny single as Dodgers infielder's 2024 walk-up song

Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers are the team to watch in 2024, or at least the team under the most pressure to succeed. After a busy winter in which they added Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernández, the Dodgers are World Series favorites and expectations are high.

LA is in the media spotlight and every moment of every game will be watched with more attention than normal. As such, players will need to be at their best and every aspect of a player's routine needs to be just right. That goes down to the minutiae and Freddie Freeman's walk-up song could play a part in inspiring him to success.

In what has become a family tradition, Freeman's son Charlie helped pick 2024's song, which is "Monaco" by Bad Bunny.

"Yup," Freeman said to reporters, "Charlie still loves Bad Bunny."

However, "Baila Conmigo" by DJ Dayvi will also be used.

Freeman had a tremendous 2023 season, slashing .331/.410/.567 and hitting 29 home runs, 102 RBIs and 59 doubles. He also recorded a career-high for stolen bases, with 23. Freeman will be hoping for similar performances in 2024, which given the talent throughout the Dodgers' roster, could push them to World Series glory.

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers will be treating Spring Training very seriously

With a lot of new faces and expectations sky-high, Spring Training has probably never been a more serious business in LA. While the franchise will want to take a look at all their options, building team chemistry is of the utmost importance.

While Shohei Ohtani can't pitch in 2024, he is expected to be limited in Spring Training, which is good news for everyone associated with the team. Ohtani's performances with the bat will be crucial, as will getting the most out of the whole roster.

Pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow have to settle in and Yamamoto in particular will be under pressure, having signed the largest-ever pitching contract ($325 million).

As it remains unclear how quickly the new additions will adjust to life at the Dodgers, the roles of players like Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts grow in importance.

Veteran leadership is crucial in building team chemistry and flooding new faces into the Dodgers culture will be as much down to them as the new players themselves. As such, Spring Training will be an interesting watch in LA, especially with ticket prices on the rise.

