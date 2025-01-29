Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea celebrates Dodgers superstar's No. 1 ranking among MLB first basemen

Freddie Freeman is the starting first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and was named MVP of the 2024 World Series. Freddie is married to Chelsea Freeman, having tied the knot in 2014.

Chelsea Freeman often shares photos and videos from her journey as an MLB wife, but her Instagram post from Wednesday had to do with an offseason honor that Freddie received.

MLB Network has been sharing the top 10 players at each position throughout the offseason and Freddie Freeman came in at number 1 in his position. It's not a major surprise to see Freeman earning the top spot, especially after coming up with clutch hits throughout the Fall Classic.

The complete top 10 list can be seen on Instagram via the MLB Network, and Bryce Harper and Matt Olson come in at second and third. This is a loaded position, but Freeman made his wife proud by earning the number one spot heading into 2025.

Freeman made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves during the 2010 season and remained with that team through the 2021 season. After signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2022 season, he has helped transform them into the top team in the National League.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares anniversary post

Freeman and his wife have been together since 2011, and they have shared many ups and downs as a couple. Chelsea has been a major supporter of her husband throughout his career, and the two were recently able to escape during the offseason.

Chelsea made the Instagram post on Monday as the couple was able to escape to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to celebrate their 10th anniversary. Freddie Freeman and his wife are sharing many romantic moments in the photos that were captured, while also taking in the beautiful scenery.

"🔟 year anniversary trip in Cabo🫶🏻🇲🇽☀️ @freddiefreeman"

Freddie will soon have to get back to work with the Los Angeles Dodgers as they look to repeat as World Series champions. Freeman will enter the season as the top-ranked first baseman and plenty of hype surrounding him.

