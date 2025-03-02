Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea documents wholesome poolside moment with sons while Dodgers superstar goes deep against Giants

Following his World Series heroics for the Los Angeles Dodgers in October, All-Star infielder Freddie Freeman returned to action in Spring Training earlier this week.

While Freddie Freeman featured in the Dodgers' Cactus League game against rivals the San Francisco Giants at Camelback Ranch on Saturday, his wife Chelsea and their three sons enjoyed soaking in the sun.

Chelsea Freeman took to Instagram to share the family's pool day with Charlie, Maximus and Brandon John enjoying a poolside nap in the sun. Chelsea captioned the picture in her story:

"When you know it was a good pool day."

(Image source - Chelsea Freeman's IG)

Freddie Freeman made his Spring Training debut earlier this week after undergoing an ankle surgery in November. Following his surgery in the offseason, the Dodgers are easing back the star first baseman into action by using him as a designated hitter to not put too much pressure on his repaired ankle.

"I thought he was moving really well," Roberts said after Freeman's spring debut on Thursday. "I thought he was seeing the ball really well considering it was his first game. Good swing that first at-bat. I thought he looked good, looked better than I would have expected, and from what I hear he came out of it well."

Freeman's good start to the Cactus League games got better on Saturday as he blasted his first home run of spring against the Giants in a 6-5 win.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares excitement ahead of milestone year for Dodgers star

Following his first hit on Spring Training debut against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shared her excitement on the reigning World Series MVP heading into his 15th year as a MLB player.

"Year 15 let's gooo! ⚾" Chelsea captioned her Instagram story.

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea tied the knot in 2014 and by that time the first baseman was already an All-Star with the Atlanta Braves. He won the World Series with the Braves in 2021, but signed for the Dodgers the following year, ending his decade-long stint with the team that handed him his MLB debut in 2010.

The eight-time All-Star will be turning 36 years old later this year but after his gritty 2024 season, that saw him push the Dodgers to a World Series title, the former NL MVP is showing no signs of slowing.

However, it will be interesting to see how the team manages his workload in the regular season after his ankle surgery in the offseason.

