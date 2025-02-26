Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea drops 2-word reaction to former Braves star Brian McCann's take on youth sports

Former Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann slammed the overcompetitive nature of youth sports in the country and the excessive enthusiasm of parents pushing their kids to excel. He said that youth sports is mainly about the kids having fun while playing, urging parents to relax and let their children play and enjoy the game.

Brian McCann offered his thoughts during an appearance on the Pure Athlete podcast a few months ago, co-hosted by his ex-teammate Jeff Francoeur. His comments resonated with Chelsea Freeman, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman. McCann is a former teammate of Freeman, and the pair had spent four seasons together while the latter was playing in Atlanta.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Pure Athlete shared the words of Brian McCann on social media.

"Youth sports is not that serious. I think that parents need to take a step back and enjoy watching their kids play and compete. As parents, we all need to enjoy where our kids are at, and we need to realize that they are nine, 10, 11, 12, years old."

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, offered a two-word reaction on Instagram to the comments from Brian McCann.

"Love this!"

McCann was a seven-time All-Star and won five Silver Slugger Awards. He also played for the New York Yankees and won the 2017 World Series with the Houston Astros, even though he had spent the vast majority of his 15-year career with the Atlanta Braves.

Freddie Freeman does eveything the right way: Brian McCann

Brian McCann and Freddie Freeman were teammates for four years with the Braves (Image Source: IMAGN)

During his appearance on the Pure Athlete podcast last November, Brian McCann shed light upon the deep admiration he shares for his former teammate Freddie Freeman. McCann also expressed his emotions after watching Freeman hit the walk-off grand slam for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees.

"He is one of those teammates and friends that you come across in baseball; he just does everything perfect," McCann said. "He does everything the right way. He's a fun teammate. The work he puts in. He makes everybody around him better. He's one of the best hitters we've ever seen."

"I'd given him a contract at 19 years old. I mean, right away he was that good, and he hasn't stopped hitting. He's just a pure hitter," McCann added. "When he took him for the Grand Slam, that was a big moment."

Freeman went on to set a record by homering in each of the first four games of the 2024 World Series. He also set the record by smashing a home run in six consecutive World Series games, having done so in his two previous Fall Classic games with the Braves in 2021.

