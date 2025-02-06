Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea drops 3-word reaction to son Charlie rolling on the floor with furry bestie Champ

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shared a snap featuring her son Charlie appearing to be having loads of fun rolling around on the floor with his cat, Champ, on Wednesday on Instagram.

"Charlie and Champy," Chelsea Freeman captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Chelsea Freeman's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@chelseafreeman5 IG Stories)

According to reports, it was Freeman's oldest son, Charlie, who first took a liking to Champ, FaceTiming his dad for his permission to adopt him. Once permission was granted, Charlie, accompanied by his brothers Maximus and Brandon, and mom Chelsea, headed to the adoption drive to bring the feline back to their home in Studio City, California.

With all this taking place only a matter of days after Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers had clinched the 2024 World Series, the family of five decided that "Champ" would be the perfect name for their newest pet.

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shares adorable video of her husband spending quality time with Champ on Instagram

On Wednesday on Instagram, eight-time All-Star Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shared an adorable video featuring her husband as he enjoyed playing with the newest member of the Freeman household, a cat named Champ.

In the caption of her story, Chelsea wrote about how Champ was a stray before being adopted by the family.

"You would never know this cat was homeless living in the streets/woods of LA 8 months ago 🐱👑" Chelsea Freeman posted.

Screenshot of Chelsea Freeman's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@chelseafreeman5 IG Stories)

On the field, Freddie Freeman had yet another great season, playing a starring role for the Dodgers as they finished the regular seson with the best record in the major leagues, clinching another NL West title in the process. The 35-year-old then proceeded to take his game to an even higher level in the postseason, helping the Blues win the World Series for the eighth time in franchise history.

