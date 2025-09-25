Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, enjoys sweet girl time with late NFL icon Kobe Bryant's $600,000,000 spouse, Vanessa Bryant

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, spent time with Vanessa Bryant on Wednesday. Chelsea reshared a collage featuring Vanessa and Nikki Brown on Instagram.Chelsea wore a white T-shirt with denim jeans while Vanessa opted for a champagne-colored satin shirt.Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shared a story.(chelseafreeman5/Instagram)Chelsea also reshared Vanessa's story. Both were smiling in a selfie in an outdoor setting and added a Baila Conmigo song by Dayvi to her story.Freddie Freeman's wife ,Chelsea, shared a story.(chelseafreeman5/Instagram)Vanessa Bryant, a philanthropist, is the widow of NBA icon Kobe Bryant. After the tragic death of Kobe and their daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash in 2020, Vanessa has carried forward Kobe and Gianna's legacy through charitable and youth sports initiatives. She leads the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation and is also the CEO of Granity Studios. Vanessa is the mother of four daughters, and her net worth is estimated to be around $600 million.Meanwhile, Freeman's wife,Chelsea, posted a clip of playing the Cownado game with their older son, Charlie. The game is available at Walmart. &quot;Mom+ son vs. the Cownado🌪️🐄 We had the best time! Shop here!,&quot; Chelsea wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFreddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, gushes over &quot;Freddie’s World Series Ring Giveaway Night&quot;Chelsea shared a series of images of Freddie’s World Series ring on Instagram. The final giveaway of the 2025 season was on Sept.16. The game was against Philadelphia at Yankee Stadium.Chelsea was spotted in the CHELSEA FREEMAN COLLECTION, partnered with Tinyturnip, launching a new collection. She wore a black Dodgers T-shirt with &quot;LA&quot; and a World Series ring graphic in the center. She completed her outfit with dark denim. Their three kids, Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner Freeman, wore bright blue Dodgers T-shirts also featuring the World Series ring graphic. The family of four wore the ring on their index fingers.&quot;Such a special night 💍 Freddie’s World Series Ring Giveaway Night 💙 And the new tee just launched too! ✨ #RingNight #Dodgers,&quot; Chelsea wrote in a post on Sept. 17. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFreddie and Chelsea dated for three years before tying the knot in November 2014.