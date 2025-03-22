Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea Freeman comes up with exciting Dodgers Opening Day ticket giveaway

LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea have come up with an exciting offer for fans ahead of the 2025 MLB Opening Day.

The Dodgers, who have jumped to a 2-0 start following their Tokyo Series triumph, face the Detroit Tigers on their home diamond on March 27. To see the defending champions in action, one must purchase compartively higher-priced tickets or enter the contest Chelsea shared on Friday.

The Freeman couple announced an exciting Opening Day 2025 Giveaway on social media. Chelsea's giveaway promises to award two Opening Day 2025 Dodgers tickets (or a cash value of $2,000) to one lucky winner.

In her post, Chelsea expressed her gratitude for the kindness shown to their family and explained that this giveaway is their way of giving back. She captioned the post:

"We are so thankful for your support and kindness to our family and want to give back to one of you."

How to enter?

The giveaway process is simple and engaging, allowing fans to increase their chances of winning by interacting in the post. Here’s how to enter:

Follow both @chelseafreeman5 and @freddiefreeman Like the giveaway post Tag 3 friends and share the post (with more tags earning more entries)

Chelsea also mentioned that the winner will be randomly picked and announced on March 26, one day before the Opening Day game.

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea has a lot to thank for support of Dodgers community

In August last year, Freddie Freeman and Chelsea were hit with a terrible health update concerning their youngest son Maximus. I

n late July, when Freeman was on an away trip in Houston, Max had to be rushed to hospital due to full body paralysis. After diagnosis, it was revealed that he was suffering from a rare neurological condition called Guillan Barre syndrome.

After being hospitalized for eight days, Max battled through and set on the path to recovery. Amid the tough situation, the Dodgers community came forward to share their prayers with Max, which Chelsea was grateful for.

"Thank you all so much for the prayers and well wishes for our family," Chelsea wrote in her post.

Freddie Freeman followed up the support with a historical performance in the World Series where he helped the Dodgers clinch the World Series.

