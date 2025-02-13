Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea reacts to adorable moment of son Charlie sleeping soundly with housecat Champ

On Thursday, Chelsa Freeman, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, took to Instagram to share an adorable snap to her story. In the photo, her son, Charlie, slept soundly with his kitten, Champ.

"😻😻😻" Chelsea Freeman captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Chelsea Freeman's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@chelseafreeman5)

Chelsea Freeman is quite popular on social media, boasting over 527,000 followers. She regularly posts content about her day-to-day life with her family, and her oldest son, Charlie, has frequently appeared alongside their kitten, Champ.

According to sources, it was Charlie who first took a liking to the cat after seeing him at an adoption drive in Los Angeles. He eventually brought the kitten home after Freddie Freeman granted him permission to do so via FaceTime.

With all this taking place three days after Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the 2024 World Series, the family of five decided that "Champ" would be an apt name for the kitten.

Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea celebrate ten years of marriage with a trip to Cabo

After a hugely successful 2024 season with the Dodgers, during which he won nearly every accolade possible, Freddie Freeman has made sure to enjoy some well-deserved rest and spend plenty of quality time with his loved ones in the offseason.

On January 26, the eight-time All-Star's better half, Chelsea Freeman, took to Instagram to share a series of snaps alongside her husband, as the couple enjoyed a trip to the picturesque Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate their tenth anniversary.

"🔟 year anniversary trip in Cabo🫶🏻🇲🇽☀️ @freddiefreeman" Chelsea Freeman captioned her Instagram post

The couple first met in 2011, when Freeman was in his second season with the Atlanta Braves. The pair dated for three years, before the first baseman proposed in January 2014. They tied the knot in November of the same year, in a private ceremony that took place in Miami Beach, Florida.

As Freeman plays day in and day out for the Dodgers, the couple currently resides in Studio City, California, along with their three sons, Charlie, Brandon and Maximus.

