Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares heartwarming moment sons' adorable batting practice in Dodgers gear

As Freddie Freeman has hit the ground running for the LA Dodgers in the 2024 spring training, his son Charlie Freeman is not that far behind, as Freddie's wife Chelsea Freeman shared an adorable story of Charlie doing some batting practice in complete Dodgers gear.

The fans showered their love over the story, and many touted him for following in his father's footsteps and becoming a successful big league player in the future.

Screenshot of Chelsea Freeman's story on Instagram

Last year, in an exclusive interview with TMZ Sports, Chelsea Freeman was asked about her son Charlie and his affinity for playing baseball like his dad, Freddie Freeman. She replied:

"We put him up a year. So he's playing really well."

Charlie Freeman, who was old enough to grip a mitt, has been striving to continue his father's legacy. Chelsea claimed that little Charlie was playing with children as old as seven years old and was more than capable of keeping up with the larger children.

In her exclusive interview, Chelsea claimed that Charlie was both a pitcher and a hitter. Little Charlie expressed his desire to play for the Dodgers like his father someday.

Freddie Freeman was both stunned and impressed with Yoshinobu Yamamoto's pitching prowess during spring training

On Saturday morning at the Glendale, Arizona spring training facility of the Los Angeles Dodgers, star first baseman Freddie Freeman faced Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the first time since Yamamoto joined the Dodgers from the NPB.

In his first live batting practice, Yamamoto—who in December inked a 12-year, $325 million contract with Los Angeles—looked like a front-line starter, hurling some aggressive fastballs into Dodgers catcher Will Smith's mitt.

"That’s some crazy stuff. I’m glad he’s on our team. Control like I’ve never seen." - Freddie Freeman on Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Other Dodgers teammates besides Freddie Freeman have expressed similar opinions, pointing out the numerous distinctions between most American pitchers in Major League Baseball and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a three-time MVP in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League.

"There’s just a lot of moving parts. A lot of guys are going to have trouble early on getting used to that." - Freeman on Yamamoto

In general, Yamamoto was happy with the way he pitched in Saturday's live BP. He acknowledged that he had excellent fastball command. He claimed that, compared to earlier bullpens, his cutter was unexpectedly better. He also enjoyed the chance to pitch against well-known MLB players and his fellow Dodgers teammates, Freeman and Mookie Betts.

