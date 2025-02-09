Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shows off dazzling smile post her annual teeth whitening session

On Friday, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, took to Instagram to share pictures to her story, showing off her dazzling smile after her annual teeth-whitening session.

"Cleaning and fresh white teeth thank you @drkevinsands" Chelsea Freeman captioned one of her Instagram stories.

Screenshots of Chelsea Freeman's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@chelseafreeman5 IG Stories)

Looking at Chelsea Freeman's stories, She took out some much-needed time for self-care despite having a packed routine that comes with being a mom of three sons.

Per numerous sources, Freddie Freeman first met his future wife in 2011, when he was an exciting up-and-coming talent for the Atlanta Braves. They dated for three years before announcing their engagement in January 2014. Eventually, they tied the knot in November the same year.

Currently, the couple lives in Studio City, California, with their three sons Charlie, Brandon and Maximus.

Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea celebrate ten years of marriage in picturesque Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

On January 26, eight-time All-Star Freddie Freeman's better half, Chelsea, took to Instagram to share pictures featuring her husband, giving fans a sneak peek into the couple's trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as they celebrated ten years of marriage.

"🔟 year anniversary trip in Cabo🫶🏻🇲🇽☀️ @freddiefreeman" Chelsea Freeman captioned her Instagram post

For Freddie Freeman and his teammates, there was a lot to celebrate on the field in 2024. Freeman played a starring role for his side in the regular season, finishing with a .282 batting average, 22 home runs and 89 RBIs, as the Dodgers finished with the best record in the major leagues and won another NL West title.

Things got even better in the postseason as the Dodgers eliminated the San Diego Padres (NLDS) and New York Mets (NLCS) to win the pennant, before making light work of the New York Yankees in the World Series to win the Fall Classic for the eighth time in franchise history.

Freeman, who was brilliant for the NL West team in the World Series, despite playing through injury, was awarded the Willie Mays trophy for his outstanding display.

