"I want to win, that's all I care about" - When Freddie Freeman made his priorities with Braves crystal clear

Freddie Freeman grew up a Los Angeles Angels fan. He was in the stands for the first postseason game in 2002 when the club hosted against the New York Yankees where they clawed their way back for a victory.

The Halos would go on to win the World Series that year. That 2002 WS victory would be their only one, still to this day, which is something Freeman did not want to happen to him.

Freeman is highly competitive and all he wants to do is win. He made that point clear during a 2017 interview with the New York Times.

"Everybody talks about legacies and all that. What's a legacy without a championship? What's the point of that? I want to win, and that's all I care about" said Freddie Freeman.

This became evident after Freeman fractured his wrist earlier in the year. When he was out, the Atlanta Braves signed Matt Adams to take his place, but Adams became an integral part of Atlanta's success.

So, when Freeman was ready to return, the front office had a problem. However, Freeman offered to move over to third base and keep Adams in the lineup.

That is the type of leadership that has made Freeman one of the most successful first basemen in the league. He now has two World Series rings, surpassing his childhood's favorite team.

Freddie Freeman reigns supreme on MLB Netowrk's top first basemen list

Los Angeles Dodgers - Freddie Freeman (Photo via IMAGN)

Last season, MLB Network ranked Freddie Freeman as the top first baseman in the league. He beat out Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper and Atlanta Braves Matt Olson to take home the No. 1 spot.

That top 3 has been duplicated ahead of the 2025 season. MLB Network has recently come out with their top 10 list for this year, and all three retain their spots from last season.

It would have been tough to dethrone Freeman after the year he had. During the regular season, he started 147 games, hitting .282/.378/.476 with 22 home runs and 89 runs batted in.

He was an integral part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' success this past season, helping them win their eighth World Series title. The Dodgers have a great shot to defend their title after their monstrous offseason. Across all sportsbooks, they have the lowest odds of winning it all in 2025.

