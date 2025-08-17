Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shows off Dodgers Labubu as her "mood" vs. struggling Padres

LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman had support in Chavez Ravine on Saturday evening when they faced the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Freeman's wife, Chelsea, attended the game, sitting just behind the batting plate.

She shared snapshots and captured Freeman's at-bat. In one of the snaps, she shared a Dodgers-themed Labubu doll, dressed in a blue Dodgers jersey and cap. Around the doll was her chic blue designer bag.

"Mood," Chelsea captioned the post.

Chelsea's Instagram story via @chelseafreeman5

Meanwhile, the Padres struggled against the Dodgers' pitching, unable to score even a single run against Blake Snell & Co. The two-time Cy Young winner pitched six scoreless innings, including five hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

The Dodgers' pitching enjoyed good run support from the offense in the 6-0 win. While Freddie Freeman managed to get one hit in four plate appearances, Teoscar Hernandez's two-run home run and Michael Conforto's two RBIs secured the Dodgers' second straight victory against the Padres.

Freddie Freeman, Chelsea's $1 million gift to CHOC

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea have always given back to the community in numerous ways. Their latest generous act involved pledging a $1 million donation to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC).

They donated in honor of their son Maximus, who battled Guillain-Barré syndrome in 2024 and was treated at CHOC’s pediatric ICU.

"Seeing every room full in the PICU each and every day impacted Chelsea and I deeply," Freeman told ESPN. "Getting to know the doctors, nurses and care teams and seeing how they show up each day to bring healing and hope to kids and their families was inspiring. CHOC saved Maximus' life."

At the CHOC Foundation Gala, the couple served as honorary chairs. Chelsea showed her gratitude to the medical staff whose care saved their son’s life. Their donation will help children like Maximus and their respective families who have had to face such adversity.

