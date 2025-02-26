Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea turns up the glamor in black skirt & striped neckerchief alongside Dodgers superstar

Each year, LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea celebrate the birthdays of their young sons, Brandon and Maximus together. The two were born three months apart, one via surrogacy and the other via natural pregnancy, between late 2020 and early 2021. The couple calls them "twins, with a twist."

On Tuesday, Chelsea was dressed in a chic black pleated skirt, a white top and a stylish green-and-white striped neckerchief to celebrate the birthdays of Brandon and Maximus. The birthday party, seemingly themed around golf, was a lively affair featuring green, white and yellow decor, with a playful sign reading “ARE FORE!” hinting at their child’s fourth birthday.

Freddie Freeman was also present, fully engaged in the celebration and enjoying the special moments with his children.

Chelsea's Instagram story

Why Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea calls Brandon and Maximus "Twins, with a twist"

Following the birth of their first child, Charlie, the Freeman couple wanted to expand their family. However, they struggled to get pregnant naturally and sought different ways to become parents again.

They arranged for a surrogate to carry their child, but, unexpectedly, Chelsea became pregnant again at the same time. According to ESPN, Brandon John was born on Dec. 30 and was named after Chelsea's grandfather. Meanwhile, Maximus Turner was born in February.

"Twins, with a twist," Chelsea said after welcoming them in 2021.

"Every pregnancy and fertility journey is a little bit different for everyone, and we wanted to respect our surrogate's privacy, as well," Freddie said via ESPN at the time. "I think it's an inspirational story that we have.

"We tried for a couple of years, and it didn't happen. We were talking with doctors, and they suggested surrogacy. We jumped at that, because we wanted to be blessed with more kids."

Last year, the family went through a difficult time when they learned that Maximus was diagnosed with Guillan Barre syndrome in August. After eight days of intensive care, he was discharged with loads of physiotherapy ahead. He will need to learn to walk again while Chelsea continues to share regular updates regarding his health.

