Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea turns up the glamor in white skirt & sleeveless blouse for glam mirror selfie

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman had a great 2024 campaign. As he gave his best on the field day in, and day out, his wife, Chelsea, was often right by his side, turning up to the ballpark to cheer him on. Over the years, Chelsea Freeman has displayed that she has quite a well-curated wardrobe, turning heads whenever spotted at a stadium or out and about with her loved ones.

That also extends to her social media feed, as she regularly posts snaps of herself exuding effortless elegance. On Wednesday, she shared a selfie to her story, turning up the glamor wearing a white skirt and a matching sleeveless blouse.

Screenshot of Chelsea Freeman's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram/@chelseafreeman5 IG Stories)

Looking at subsequent stories, it appears Chelsea Freeman was all dressed up to enjoy a 'girl's night out' with her friends. She also linked the products she wore for any fans looking to recreate the look themselves.

Freeman finished the regular season with .282 batting average, 22 home runs, and 89 RBIs. The 35-year-old played a key role in helping his team secure another NL West title and go on to win the World Series, earning his eighth All-Star cap for his consistent performances throughout the year. Now, he wants to spend some quality time with his belle.

Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea celebrate Valentine's Day together

On February 14. two-time World Series winner Freddie Freeman's wife took to Instagram to post a series of snaps alongside her husband as the couple celebrated Valentine's Day together. As the pair headed out for a romantic date, Freddie sported a grey jacket and black trousers, while his wife went for an all-black look, complimented by a contrasting red handbag.

"Forever Valentine ❤️🥰" Chelsea Freeman captioned her Instagram post

Per numerous sources, Freddie Freeman first met his future wife in 2011, when he was an up-and-coming prospect for the Atlanta Braves. Back then, Chelsea Freeman was a student at the University of Central Florida.

The pair dated for three years before announcing their engagement in 2014, a year after Chelsea graduated. They went on to tie the knot in a picture-perfect ceremony that took place in the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami, Florida.

Currently one of the most important players on the Dodgers' roster, the couple reside in Studio City, California, along with their three sons — Charlie, Brandon and Maximus.

