"From the beginning of my career until now, it's getting worse" - Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen rips quality of current MLB baseballs

Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen has much experience throwing MLB-sanctioned baseballs. After converting to a reliever after being an undrafted catching free agent, he has been one of the best.

Since 2010, he has been taking the ball in the late innings, acting as a menace to opposing batters. Last season, he became one of seven pitchers in league history to record 400 saves.

However, Jansen has noticed a decline in the quality of the baseballs over the last few seasons. But this year, it has gotten to the point where he is getting frustrated, and he expressed that frustration in an interview with the Associated Press through ESPN.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's embarrassing. It's been a while I've been playing in this league and, from the beginning of my career until now, it's getting worse," - said Jansen.

He is not the only one who has noticed the change in the baseballs. Other pitchers have made it a point throughout the last few seasons to bring up this issue, including some of his Red Sox teammates.

"I've been talking to a lot of my teammates, and they feel the same way," - said Jansen.

Jansen complains that some of the balls given to him are not rubbed up, making them slick and hard to control. The last thing the league needs, given the nature of injuries early into the year, is 100 MPH fastballs not being commanded.

Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen also points the finger at the pitch clock

Boston Red Sox - Kenley Jansen (Image via Getty)

This season, the league has already seen an influx of pitching injuries. Many have pointed to the recent change in the pitch clock as being a reason why we have seen as many injuries as we have.

Expand Tweet

This season, the pitch clock was reduced from 20 to 18 seconds with runners on base. Many pitchers were not fans of the pitch clock in the first place and were certainly not in favor of the recent change.

Expand Tweet

Kenley Jansen has struggled to feel dominant, from the inconsistencies in the baseballs to feeling rushed with the pitch clock. He states that it is tough to perform at your best with this many obstacles.

"It's tough trying to make an adjustment and also you have the clock ticking" - said Jansen.

This is not the first time a pitcher has questioned the baseballs in the league, and it likely will not be the last.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback