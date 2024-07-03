"From the fit to the youthful physique" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro praises former Yankee's 'last practice' before MLB trade

Alex Rodriguez was drafted first overall in 1993 by the Seattle Mariners. Now, the former World Series champion is reminiscing about the time before he was drafted.

In his latest social media post, A-Rod shared an old video where he was hitting the ball. His brother, Joe Dunand Sr., can be seen throwing him the ball for the last practice ahead of his draft night. Little did he know that what would follow next would be nothing short of an incredible journey.

"Last practice before my life changed forever. @joedunand10 throwing me balls ⚾️," Rodriguez wrote in his post.

His girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, a fitness trainer, commented about the transformation in his physique:

"From the fit to the youthful physique “blast from the past”😍 Cheers to the 90’s," Cordeiro wrote in the comments section.

After being drafted by the Seattle Mariners, A-Rod made his debut the next year. After the 2000 season, he entered free agency and signed a 10-year, $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers.

At the time, it was the richest contract in MLB history. However, he was traded to the New York Yankees ahead of the 2004 season, where he went on to win the World Series in 2009 alongside Derek Jeter.

His career includes 14 All-Star selections, three AL MVP honors, 10 Silver Slugger and two Gold Glove Awards.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's fitness influence on Alex Rodriguez sheds over 30 lbs

Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez started dating in late 2022 after they were first spotted taking a stroll at Beverley Hills. The next holidays, the couple went Instagram official, with the fitness trainer posing alongside A-Rod and his two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Corderiro's introduction to Rodriguez's life has helped him in his fitness, which has considerably improved, as he shared that he has lost over 30 pounds.

“I think what’s unique about her is that she’s gone from nursing for over a decade and she’s now shifted post-Covid into health and wellness," Rodriguez said (via NY Post).

"So she comes at it from a very organic, very scientific point of view, and she’s helped me tremendously. I mean, like I said, I’ve lost over 30 pounds [with help from Cordeiro]."

Intermittent fasting and lowering his steak intake have also helped Alex Rodriguez considerably in his fitness transformation.

