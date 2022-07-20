From Jose Trevino to Ronald Acuna Jr.: 5 best dressed MLB stars who were All-Star Red Carpet showstoppers

The MLB All-Star Game has many activities and events that make the week special. One of those events is the Red Carpet Show. This gives the players a chance to show off their best outfits on the big stage.

Here’s a look at the five best outfits from the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show. Now let's get started.

#5. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees OF

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge during the All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.

Aaron Judge comes in at the number five spot on the list. The Yankees slugger wore a nice suit that looked to be all business. It was a classy look from the AL MVP favorite.

"'We just got a little Gucci outfit here ...' Aaron Judge brought the fire to the All-Star Red Carpet Show"-@MLB Network

#4. Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves OF

Ronald Acuna Jr. during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Ronald Acuna Jr. is known for his fashion statements and, perhaps, his best appearance came today at the Red Carpet Show.

Ronald Acuña Jr. on the red carpet. Ronald Acuña Jr. on the red carpet. 😎🔥(🎥: @Braves) https://t.co/JIUBrjIYT5

"Ronald Acuna Jr. on the red carpet" - theScore

#3. Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees SP

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes during the 2022 All-Star Game Red Carpet Show.

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes comes in at number three with his outfit. Cortes has had an incredible year on the mound while also showing some style.

"Nasty Nestor PULLED UP in some" - MLB Network

#2. Jose Trevino, New York Yankees C

Jose Trevino hits during a Cincinnati Reds v New York Yankees game.

Another New York Yankee is on the list. Trevino had matching outfits with his son as they arrived in style in LA.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees @HipHipJose5 Jose Trevino and his son pulled up to the red carpet in matching suits Jose Trevino and his son pulled up to the red carpet in matching suits ❤️ @HipHipJose5 https://t.co/jFndegBegK

"Jose Trevino and his son pulled up to the red carpet in matching suits" - Yankees Videos

#1. Jazz Chisholm, Miami Marlins 2B

Jazz Chisholm during the Red Carpet Show.

Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm plays with, perhaps, the most style in all of baseball. He showed up to the Red Carpet Show in the best outfit. Chisholm's outfit went perfectly in Los Angeles as the young star seemed to shine on the biggest stage.

Overall, these are the five best dressed players at the Red Carpet Show. Comment below with your thoughts on the list.

