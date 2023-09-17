From pitching in minor league for several years to featuring in 'Gilmore Girls': Tale of Scott Patterson's intriguing career transition

Before Scott Patterson landed his first role in Hollywood, he was a pretty good baseball player.

Patterson was consider one of the top pitchers in the minors during his heyday. The now well-known Hollywood star even decided to leave Rutgers University to pursue the big leagues. He played in the minor leagues for six seasons before eventually finding his calling as an actor.

The Atlanta Braves took a chance on Patterson and drafted him in the 1980 MLB draft. The Philadelphia native was known for his competitive nature and was regarded as an all-round player who could hit, run, field and throw. The Braves saw something special in him and signed him as a pitcher.

In just his second season with the organization, Scott Patterson went 9-0 with Class A Durham and finished with an incredible 2.11. He promptly worked his way up the ladder and was pitching at the Triple-A level (one level below the MLB) by 1982.

Patterson was eventually traded to the New York Yankees in exchange for Bob Watson in 1982. With a 95 mph fastball, he continued to have success with their minor league program.

Gilmore Girls star Scott Patterson has built a successful career in Hollywood

Unfortunately, Scott Patterson never got the chance to show what he could do in the MLB.

Still, things seem to have have worked out pretty well for the versatile and talented star who continues to shine. Patterson pivoted and set his mind toward a career in the arts.

Since making his start in the Hollywood in the early 90s, Patterson has gone on to be cast in a long list of films and television shows.

He is known for his role as Luke Danes in the popular television series Gilmore Girls. Patterson also had roles on other big television shows including CSI Miami, Will and Grace and even the hit comedy show Seinfeld.

At 65 years old, his baseball days may be behind him, but Patterson still has a lot to offer the acting world.