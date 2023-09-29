From winning 1986 championship to auctioning off World Series ring for $56,762: Sad story of Lenny Dykstra mired in post-retirement financial troubles

During his heyday, Lenny Dykstra was considered one of the most dangerous hitters in the game. The former MLB outfielder was a member of the New York Mets team that won the World Series in 1986. Dykstra also helped the Philadelphia Phillies to win the National League pennant in 1993.

Off the field, however, things have not gone smoothly for Lenny Dykstra, especially since he retired. The three-time All-Star has had a long list of failed business ventures, followed by a string of lawsuits and bankruptcy.

In 2009, Dykstra filed for bankruptcy and owed large sums to several parties.

At one point during his retirement, things seemed to be going well for Lenny Dykstra. He had a car wash business in California that was doing well and seemed to be enjoying life. For Dykstra, however, that was not enough.

Known by MLB players as "nails" for his gusto and over-zealous nature on the field, Dykstra tried to use the same approach with his business dealings. Unfortunately, that strategy backfired and saw him in serious financial and legal trouble, which led to him auctioning off his World Series ring for $56,762.

He eventually lost contact with many of his friends and family members due to his unpaid debts and is still recovering from a series of poor decisions.

Lenny Dykstra's failed investments included a high-end chartered jet company and a magazine for athletes

Many New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies fans looked up to Lenny Dykstra during the 80s and 90s. After baseball, however, Dykstra found it difficult to adjust to the business world.

He started a charter jet company that never got going. The former Mets star also entered the media sector and started a high-end magazine for professional athletes titled Players Club, which all failed to take off.

In 2007, he purchased NHL legend Wayne Gretzky's home in Thousand Oaks California for approximately $18.5 million. He lost the house to foreclosure and it was eventually auctioned off in 2010.

Dykstra's tale is an all too familiar story for modern-day athletes. The gritty outfielder was on top of the world not too long ago. Unfortunately, a series of bad decisions have left him in serious financial trouble.