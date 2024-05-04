"Frustrating when you get that kind of support” - Jose Quintana reflects on tough outing as Rays dominate Mets 

New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana had a tough outing against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday night. Quintana gave up eight runs on 10 hits, walked one batter and struck out two in 2.2 innings pitched as he was pulled off the game just short of pitching three innings.

Jose Quintana reflected on his rough outing in a post-game conversation with the media:

"I think we run on base, we stayed on some plans that we talked. Most of the time they [Rays] made really good plays and put the ball in play. I think at some point I need to change my approach.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's really frustrating when you get that kind of support an you can't take it. So, it was a tough night for me."

Take a look at the snippet from Quintana's reaction here:

Expand Tweet

Jose Quintana is 1-3 for the season, with a 5.2 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP while striking out 25 batters so far this season. It has not been a favorable year for the 35-year-old Colombian who had signed a two-year contract with the Mets for $26 million in the 2022 offseason. He will be a free agent after the 2024 MLB season if the Mets do not extend his contract, which at his age looks likely now.

Quintana had signed a deal as an international agent with the New York Mets in 2006 but made his big league debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2012. During those six years, he also signed with the Yankees in 2008 before signing with the White Sox in 2012.

Jose Quintana to start next game against Sonny Gray and Cardinals on May 7

It will be not easy for Jose Quintana when he takes to the mound for his next start against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The Cardinals will be starting an in-from Sonny Gray who pitched seven scoreless innings on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox.

The veteran Colombian starting pitcher will look to make amends for last night's performance in his next outing as he has a good mix of pitching variations up his sleeve. The Mets are 16-16 for the season so far and will continue their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback