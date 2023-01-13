Fenway Sports Group has reitered its desire to hold on to the Boston Red Sox and has no intention of selling at this stage. The ownership group has been under heavy pressure since results on the field have plunged. Results on the field have been poor, leading to a backlash from the fanbase. Fenway Sports Group, however, is adamant they have no plans to sell.

Principal owner John Henry and his group have owned the Boston Red Sox since February 2002. Initially, fans were excited about the new ownership. Henry and the group invested heavily in putting together a competitive roster. Since the 2018 championship, however, the team has struggled to keep pace with their rivals.

During a press conference at Fenway Park to announce Rafael Devers' contract extension, Chairman Tom Werner touched on the topic of a potential sale:

"Our heart and soul is with the Red Sox. There are absolutely no plans [to sell]"

Werner dismissed talk of a "rebuild" and insisted the Red Sox are capable of competing with MLB's best teams in 2023.

"I believe Chaim has a clear plan not only to make us competitive but to win another World Series"

Recent reports stated that FSG had put their English Premier League club Liverpool FC up for sale. This led to rampant speculation that the Boston Red Sox were also on the market.

The Red Sox ranked last in the American League East last year. Their 78-84 record saw them finish below the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles.

Re-signing Rafael Devers went a long way to appeasing a fanbase that had reached a boiling point. The 10-year, $313.5 million extension will provide some hope for the coming years.

The Boston Red Sox have won 4 WS titles under the guidance of the Fenway Sports Group

J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox connects on a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park

Prior to FSG, the Boston Red Sox had gone 84 years without a World Series championship. Under the stewardship of FSG, Boston won the title in 2004, finally breaking the dreaded 86-year curse. They have won a total of four World Series titles under the group's guidance.

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays once again look like the favorites in the AL East. Boston will look to rebound after a difficult year. Despite the lack of big-name signings, the FSG group has placed the club in a good position in the coming years.

