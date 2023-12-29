"Future HOFer" "Best defensive player I’ve ever seen" - MLB fans bid adieu to Andrelton Simmons as veteran shortstop announces retirement

On Tuesday, longtime infielder Andrelton Simmons announced his retirement following an 11-year career in the big leagues. During that time, he played for four different teams, being a vacuum as a middle-infielder.

He made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2012, then spent time with the Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs. He will forever be remembered for his flashy defensive plays throughout his career.

Simmons' defensive abilities wowed fans on more than a handful of occasions. He made the hard plays look easy and was somebody opposing hitters tried to stay clear of.

If it was in Simmons' range, you could almost guarantee he would make the play. He has four Gold Glove Awards to his name and has earned every single one of them.

"Future HOFer" one fan posted.

"The best defensive player I've ever seen in my lifetime outside of Andruw Jones. Enjoy retirement, Simba!" another fan posted.

Baseball fans took to social media to wish Andrelton Simmons a happy retirement. He has made a name for himself in this game and has been an impactful player in the eyes of many fans.

Simmons is not done playing baseball, he is just retiring from the MLB. He was drafted in the first round by the Mumbai Cobras in the Baseball United inaugural draft. This is a professional baseball league in the Middle East and South Asia. The 2024 season will be its debut season.

A look at Andrelton Simmons' MLB career

Chicago Cubs v Arizona Diamondbacks

The Braves selected Andrelton Simmons in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft. Some projected Simmons to be a pitcher due to his arm strength, but his glove was too good to be a pitcher.

Atlanta called him up in June 2012, just before his 23rd birthday. He held down the shortstop position with little problems and cemented himself as an everyday shortstop.

He stayed in Atlanta until late November of 2015. He was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for several players, including Erick Aybar. The following year, Simmons tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. However, he quickly returned to the field and won his fourth consecutive Fielding Bible Award.

Simmons stayed with the Angels until 2021, when the Minnesota Twins picked him up. He played on a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs the following year.

Simmons will forever be remembered as one of the most exciting infielders to grace the game.

