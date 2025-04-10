"Future manager of the Atlanta Braves" "Pat Murphy robbed" - Fans express mixed emotions as Mark DeRosa returns as head coach of Team USA for 2026 WBC

Team USA was on the cusp of success during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, falling to Team Japan in the finals. That being said, there is no denying that the United States will bounce back in a major way in 2026 when the next tournament is set to take place.

It remains to be seen which players willl be named to the squad, particularily with some of the country's aging stars such as Mike Trout. That being said, Team USA made a significant announcement on Thursday regarding the future of the squad, stating that manager Mark DeRosa would be back to run the team during the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

A 16-year player in Major League Baseball, Mark DeRosa brings a tremendous amount of experience to Team USA, and will now be given his second opportunity to guide his country to success. Following the announcement that DeRosa will serve at the team's manager during the 2026 WBC, fans took to social media to share their mixed feelings on the decision.

"Pat Murphy robbed" - One fan posted on social media.

"Hopefully some better starting pitchers will take part this time" - Another fan shared.

"Bring back a real American hero Jim Leyland" - One more added.

Several names mentioned by fans as potential managers that Team USA could have gone with such as Jim Leyland or Pat Murphy. That being said, there are numerous fan who believe that his role managing the United States could serve as an audition for potentially taking over Brian Snitker's job with the Atlanta Braves sooner rather than later.

"Future manager of the Atlanta Braves" - One fan shared.

"Great practice before he takes the job in Atlanta" - Another fan posted on social media.

"Get ready to learn Atlanta Braves 2026 manager buddy" - One more fan added.

Team USA will be looking to dethrone three-time WBC champions Japan in 2026

In the five iterations of the World Baseball Classic, the United States only won the tournament in 2017 with Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan winning it 2023, as well as in 2006 and 2009. It will be interesting to see which players will make the roster by 2026 with players such as Bobby Witt Jr. and Paul Skenes likely being frontrunners to make the roster if they decide to play.

The big question marks will be surrounding some of the older players who participated in the 2023 World Baseball Classic such as Paulk Goldschmidt, Mike Trout, and Nolan Arenado. No mattter which players get selected, Team Japan could have some of the top pitchers in the game, including Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. No matter who is on the roster, baseball wins with the WBC.

