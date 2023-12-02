Gabe Kapler took a trip to Koreatown in Los Angeles to check out the Grand Spa, supposedly one of the best Korean BBQ spots in the area. He went in to enjoy some good food and watch his son Dane play college football.

Dane is a running back for the University of British Columbia and is in his third year. This season, he has racked up 155 rushing yards, 444 receiving yards and two touchdowns across 12 games.

"Nothing more rewarding than seeing his hard work pay off" said Kapler.

Kapler enjoys watching his son play football and is a proud father. Gabe also has another son, Ty, who is older than Dane and is a software engineer.

Outside of being a busy father, Gabe Kapler is getting ready for his new gig in Miami. He was recently hired by the Miami Marlins to be the new assistant general manager.

Gabe Kapler is stepping into a new role

Before his days as a manager, Gabe Kapler was a former player. He was selected in the 57th round of the 1995 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. In 1998, he was named Minor League Player of the Year.

He debuted in 1998, and stayed in the major leagues until 2010. During that time, he also played for the Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays. He also spent part of the 2005 season in the Nippon Professional Baseball League.

He started his coaching career in 2013, working with Team Israel in the 2013 World Baseball Classic. In 2014, he served as the Los Angeles Dodgers' Director of Player Development, a position he continued until 2017.

In 2018, he was named manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, where he stayed until 2019. After that, he accepted the job as manager for the San Francisco Giants. After leading the Giants to an NL West title in 2021, he was named National League Manager of the Year.

The last two seasons were a bit of a struggle for Kapler and the Giants as they couldn't be competitive. At the end of the 2023 season, Kapler was fired as manager.

Just recently, he was named assistant general manager for the Marlins. This will be a new role for the former manager, but he is excited about the challenge. He will serve under new general manager Peter Bendix.

