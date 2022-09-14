"Gabe Kapler is an issue. Arrogant and incompetent" "This is why you don’t talk back" - San Francisco Giants fans debate decision to demote pitcher Zack Littell following altercation with manager Gabe Kapler

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler wasted zero time in dealing with Zack Littell following their altercation. Littell was optioned to the Giants' Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats. This comes after Littell had words for Kapler after being pulled from the mound in the game against the Atlanta Braves.

A video of the incident was posted to Twitter by NBC.

Even in this short video, the tension between Littell and Kapler is palpable. Everybody knew that some form of punishment would be coming for this outburst, but nobody was sure what it would be. The San Francisco Giants answered that question themselves, announcing the roster move on Twitter.

RHP Zack Littell optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. #SFGiants Roster Moves:LHP Thomas Szapucki recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.RHP Zack Littell optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. #SFGiants Roster Moves: LHP Thomas Szapucki recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.RHP Zack Littell optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

This move has fans divided, seeing it as a step too far for Gabe Kapler.

There is support for this punishment as well, as fans believe it was too disrespectful of an act to let slide.

It is the manager's job to do what is best for the team at all times, and some fans worry this was personal.

tommy @TommyHartnett7 @SFGiants God forbid you disagree with your managers decision @SFGiants God forbid you disagree with your managers decision

Littell has been far from the San Francisco Giants' top pitcher, which makes this issue a little easier to understand. With a 5.08 ERA on the season, the Giants certainly do not need Littell to win games. This makes the corresponding demotion all the easier to complete.

The Giants have not lived up to expectations this year, which is part of fans frustrations with Gabe Kapler. As the manager, blame will almost always find its way to his feet. Since they are not a top team in the MLB like some expected, there is anger over every decision he makes.

Purely from a baseball standpoint, many fans are fine with seeing Zack Littell sent back down to the minors. Even if not for this incident, he was not having a good season in the big leagues.

Justin @damato_26 @TommyHartnett7 @SFGiants Aside from him showing up his manager, didn’t he also almost blow the game and have an ERA over 5? Not a Giant fan but probably should’ve been demoted regardless @TommyHartnett7 @SFGiants Aside from him showing up his manager, didn’t he also almost blow the game and have an ERA over 5? Not a Giant fan but probably should’ve been demoted regardless

Zack Littell's time in the MLB is likely over for the season, and it certainly did not end the way he expected.

Gabe Kapler and the San Francisco Giants are still playing hard, despite their record

San Francisco Giants v Detroit Tigers

The San Francisco Giants have been all but eliminated from the 2022 postseason, but they still play with pride. They pulled off an upset victory over the Braves and are a tough out for any opponent.

Currently just five games under .500, you just know Gabe Kapler is hungry to end the season with a winning record. After the struggles this team has had, that would be a moral victory heading into the offseason.

