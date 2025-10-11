“Garbage, do better MLB!” “Hold the umpires accountable!” - Fans rage over MLB’s one-sided punishment of Jose Iglesias and Xander Bogaerts

After an aggressive confrontation was shown by Jose Iglesias and Xander Bogaerts towards home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field, MLB has announced punishments for them.Iglesias is suspended for one game and fined for &quot;unprofessional conduct&quot; toward umpires. Unless he appeals, the suspension will be served on the first game he's part of a major league roster. Though Bogaerts was not suspended, he has been fined, but the amount hasn't been disclosed.Fans are not happy, calling the punishments one-sided and unfair. One fan believes that MLB should also take action against the umpires who started it in the first place.&quot;Nothing for the ump who started it? Garbage, do better MLB. CMON TORRE, YOU'RE BETTER THAN THAT&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;HOLD THE UMPIRES ACCOUNTABLE THEN,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;do the umpires also get fined for doing the exact same thing? And also for being complete a**?&quot; one fan asked.Reactions from fans continued along the same lines.&quot;Let’s keep the umpires at home. They are useless. F*ck their union. Let’s get the calls right - we have the technology to make it happen,&quot; one fan is ready to move on to the use of technology.&quot;It’s be great if fines were given to umps who effed the game,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;What suspensions were given to the home plate umpire for unprofessional calling balls and strikes?&quot; one fan asked.Why are Jose Iglesias and Xander Bogaerts being punished?On October 2, the Chicago Cubs defeated the San Diego Padres 3-1 to eliminate them from the postseason in the NL wildcard round. The home plate umpires made inaccurate calls throughout the game, and the frustration from the Padres heightened during the crucial ninth inning.Xander Bogaerts took a 3-2 pitch that appeared to miss the strike zone, but home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn called it strike three. This left Bogaerts frustrated, who argued the call before Padres manager Mike Shildt joined in.After the game ended at Wrigley Field, the umpires had to move out of the ballpark through the visitors' dugout. When the umpires were on their way out, several Padres players, including José Iglesias, confronted them. Iglesias was vocal and had to be restrained.