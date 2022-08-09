"Garbage franchise. You should be embarrassed" "Fans turning into cry babies" - MLB Twitter disgusted with San Diego Padres fans hurling objects onto the field after safe call overturned

San Diego Padres fans have reached new lows both on and off the field. The Padres lost 1-0 on Monday to the San Francisco Giants and have now lost five straight games. With the Giants leading 1-0 in the seventh inning, a contentious play at the plate seemed to swing the momentum.

Brandon Drury, diving into home, was tagged by Joey Bart on a play that was so close it had to be overturned by the umpires. The game remained 1-0. As if that wasn't enough drama, San Diego Padres fans took it upon themselves to get involved. Some fans expressed their disgust by booing loudly. Others thought it was acceptable to throw items on the field.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Replay overturned the safe call on Brandon Drury at the plate



The fans at San Diego then started throwing stuff onto the field Replay overturned the safe call on Brandon Drury at the plateThe fans at San Diego then started throwing stuff onto the field https://t.co/oVaxGWJ7jP

The frustration is building up for a San Diego Padres organization that had high hopes after acquiring a list of talented players during the deadline. Juan Soto, Brandon Drury, Josh Hader, and Josh Bell were all added to an already talented roster.

MLB fans vented their frustration online and called out the unacceptable behavior of some fans.

The play in the seventh inning was close but the umpires did get it right. Either way, there was no excuse for throwing baseballs and cans at the Giants outfielders.

The San Diego Padres have lost 5 straight games and are now only 5.5 games above the Giants

Manager Bob Melvin takes Blake Snell out in a game against the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park.

Joey Bart deserves a lot of credit for a great tag, but this was a team effort. Luis Gonzalez covered a lot of ground in the outfield and threw a strike to shortstop Brandon Crawford. The cutoff throw was precise, and Bart was able to do the rest.

Brandon Barry @bhbarry10 @JomboyMedia Correct call was made, padres fans should be ashamed for throwing trash on the field, after all its just a game and above all this its not the playoffs your not down to your last game @JomboyMedia Correct call was made, padres fans should be ashamed for throwing trash on the field, after all its just a game and above all this its not the playoffs your not down to your last game

RIP Vin @Dan_22_Dodger Padres awful fanbase is throwing trash and cans on the field because the Giants made a great relay and Bart made a great tag and prevented the game from being tied. And they think we’re a bad fanbase lmao. Disgusting fans at Petco tonight. Padres awful fanbase is throwing trash and cans on the field because the Giants made a great relay and Bart made a great tag and prevented the game from being tied. And they think we’re a bad fanbase lmao. Disgusting fans at Petco tonight.

This was an important game for both teams. It was hard-fought and tense, and emotions ran high.

During a game in San Francisco in May, San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar called out Giants fans for a similar incident. He referred to them as "the worst in the league." The Padres now need to look inward and take action to prevent this type of situation in the future.

This loss to a division rival really hurts the organization. During a critical stretch of the season, they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers and have now handed a lifeline to the Giants.

After a 9-1 win last week over the Colorado Rockies, fans thought the team had turned a corner. They are 1-5 since the arrival of Juan Soto.

The Padres have dropped to a 61-51 record this season. They trail the first-placed Dodgers by 16 games. The real threat, though, seems to be from the Giants, who are now 54-55 and only 5.5 games behind the Padres.

The San Diego Padres franchise is yet to win a World Series. They came close in 1984 and 1998 but are still in search of that coveted first ring. After some big moves by the management, the team has not performed.

Frustration is clearly setting in for a fan base that seems to have reached its limits. The two teams face off again on Tuesday night at Petco Park. Hopefully this time, the fans will be able to control their emotions.

