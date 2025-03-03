Garrett Crochet beams with pride over incredible experience of teaming up with Alex Bregman, Walker Buehler in Red Sox clubhouse

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet expressed joy and pride at the opportunity of sharing the clubhouse with Walker Buehler and Alex Bregman. The Red Sox traded for Crochet at the start of the offseason before adding Buehler and Bregman from the free agent market.

Garrett Crochet was picked up by the Chicago White Sox in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He had an impressive rookie campaign as a reliever in 2021 but missed the next year due to elbow surgery. Crochet was converted into a starting role in 2024 and enjoyed a breakthrough season before getting traded to the Boston Red Sox at the end of the campaign.

On Sunday, Crochet shared on the Baseball is Boring podcast at the Red Sox spring training camp in Fort Myers, Florida, his excitement of being on the same pitching staff with Walker Buehler and as well as being a teammate of Alex Bregman [from 13:20].

"Those are guys that I looked up to and guys that I was hoping to be teammates with," Crochet said. "I'd met Buehler a couple of years ago working out at a place in Arizona very briefly. We just ran into each other, and I was a little nervous to even talk to him because I was some 23-year-old reliever and hadn't at all made a name for myself.

"It's cool to share the clubhouse with him and Bregman as well," he added. "When we made the move, I was like, "Man, this is actually happening.""

Crochet made 32 starts for the White Sox last year, pitching 146.0 innings with a 3.58 ERA and 209 strikeouts.

"Boston is a place where you want to spend your entire career and you can win right away": Garrett Crochet

Garrett Crochet started his MLB career as reliever in the White Sox bullpen (Image Source: IMAGN)

Garrett Crochet became a coveted trade target for the top teams following his dominant 2024 campaign, especially as the Chicago White Sox were looking to rebuild the team after finishing with the worst record in the MLB.

Crochet explained his happiness when he learned that he was going to join the Boston Red Sox.

"The thought came up where it was like, would I want to spend the rest of my career in Chicago, or on the flip side of the coin, go somewhere where I could win right away. That's why Boston was such an attractive option," he said.

"It wasn't really an option; I had no say in it, but when it went down, I was really fired up because it's a place where you want to spend your entire career, and you can win right away," he added. "It was kind of the best of everything."

The Red Sox have signed a $3.8 million pre-arbitration agreement with Crochet for the upcoming season. The 25-year-old is under club control for the next two years and is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2026 campaign.

