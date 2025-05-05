Garrett Crochet’s reaction to insane nose hit vs. Twins breaks the internet

Boston Red Sox's left-handed pitching ace Garrett Crochet is a tough guy when he takes to the mound during gamedays. He gave an instance of his mental and physical toughness during his latest start in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Crochet threw a fastball to Twins SS, Carlos Correa, which was hit right back at him with considerable force. As Crochet tried to duck and sway away from the line drive hit, the baseball brushed his nose as it went by in a flash. The southpaw took the hit but remained in the game undeterred.

Watch the video here:

"Somehow Garrett Crochet’s nose didn’t explode, and he stayed in the game after this."

Crochet completed a decent outing against the Twins, giving up one earned run on on four hits, walking two and striking out six batters in five innings pitched. Despite the Red Sox losing 5-4, Garrett avoided a loss, maintaining his 3-2 record for the season.

With the loss, Boston lost its three-game home series against the Twins and is 18-18 for the season, with a .500 winning percentage, maintaining its hold of second spot in the AL East, two games behind division leaders New York Yankees.

Garrett Crochet reflected on the nose-grazing incident and overall start against the Twins

After the game, Garrett Crochet adressed the media and reflected on the line-drive incident during Sunday's series finale against the Twins:

"It barely grazed me, honestly. Just more shaken up by the initial impact than anything. I immediately went to touch my nose to see if it felt normal. It was numb at first, just from the initial impact. But it was fine."

Crochet relfected on his relatively decent start but admitted that his ball control seemed to get away from him in the fifth inning:

"I felt good. I felt like I was competing early, obviously might be a little down but I felt like for the most part till the fifth inning, I was you know commanding counts pretty well.

"Just got away from me a little bit in the fifth. Threw a couple too many pitches and kind of took the sixth off the table for me."

Crochet will make his next start against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 10.

