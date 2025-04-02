Garrett Crochet's wife Rachel shares endearing 1-word reaction after his historic $170,000,000 extension with Red Sox 

The Boston Red Sox and starting pitcher Garrett Crochet have agreed to a record six-year contract extension, worth $170 million, the team said Tuesday. The extension will start from 2026 and includes an opt-out clause after 2030, by which point the southpaw will be 31. The contract is the richest in MLB history, in the range of four to five years, awarded to a pitcher.

The Red Sox seem to have likened what they saw in Crochet as they only acquired him in December via trade with the Chicago White Sox, which saw them lose some of their top prospects, including Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman González.

On Tuesday, Crochet's wife Rachel dropped a one-word message on Instagram after the extension news broke online:

"Home," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram story.

Rachel's Instagram story (Source: @rachelcrochet_/Instagram)

Crochet's contract also includes incentives based on where he finishes in Cy Young voting from 2027 to 2031. Unlike many long-term contracts, the contract doesn't include a no-trade clause, but instead, Crochet will receive $2 million if the Red Sox trade him.

Red Sox executive makes his feelings known after signing Garrett Crochet to 6-year extension

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow traded for Garrett Crochet in December with the intention that they'll start talking before the southpaw becomes a free agent. Both realized the upside with each other and got in bed with a $170 million extension.

After the signing, Breslow said via MLB.com:

“I was thinking that there was a decent probability that we were going to need to pick up these conversations next offseason.

"Fortunately, I think we both recognized that there could be common ground here, and it wouldn't take a ton, given all of the legwork that had been created. And so in the end, we were able to get this over the line in a way that came together pretty quickly," he added.

The ballclub's activity in the leadup to the 2025 season suggests the franchise wants to be competitive after missing the postseason in five of the past six seasons. They won the World Series in 2018 but have since looked like a shadow of themselves.

“We can all get excited about the young position player talent that we have," Breslow said. "Now we have Garrett locked up for the foreseeable future. We have a really strong rotation behind him. And we have some pitching up and coming alongside some of those position players.

"So it further cements where we are in terms of our competitive window and we’re ready to make good and honor the commitment we have made to our fans over the last six months," he added.

Crochet already started the season opener for the Red Sox, where he pitched five innings for two earned runs and four strikeouts.

