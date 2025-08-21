  • home icon
  • Garrett Crochet and wife, Rachel, enjoy scenic NYC date ahead of intense Yankees-Red Sox series opener

Garrett Crochet and wife, Rachel, enjoy scenic NYC date ahead of intense Yankees-Red Sox series opener

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Aug 21, 2025 10:40 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Garrett Crochet and wife Rachel are on the road to NYC to face the Yankees (Source: Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees are set to clash in a four-game series over the weekend that could make a lasting impact on both teams' postseason aspirations. But before the series starts, Red Sox starter Garrett Crochet utilized the offday to take a tour of the scenic New York citylife alongside his wife, Rachel, and their pet dog Moose.

Garrett and Rachel embraced the summer life in New York spending the day outdoors. On Instagram, Rachel posted a heartwarming picture of Garrett and Moose posing for the cameras in front of the New York City skyline at Central Park.

Garrett Crochet and his pet dog Moose at Central Park. (Source: Instagram @rachelcrochet_)
Other snaps that followed focussed on their huskie, who was seen wearing a hotel gown happily staring at the camera. Another picture posted by Rachel saw him sniffing at a bowl of ice cream with cherry and Cadbury Gems toppings.

Garrett Crochet and wife Rachel&#039;s pet dog Moose embracing the New York lifestyle (Source: Instagram @rachelcrochet_)
The rest is crucial for Crochet and the family who will be locked in as the series unfolds. As per the starting rotation, the Red Sox ace will be on the mound on Saturday, facing the Yankees' Will Warren.

The series is particularly crucial for both teams, who are separated in the AL East standings and in the AL Wild Card standings by 1.5 games. Even though the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry doesn't have the same hype as it once had during the heydays of the 2000s, both teams are aware of the competition.

Rachel Crochet and Red Sox's Garrett Crochet have come a long way together

In June, Rachel and Garrett announced that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl. Rachel appeared at the All-Star Game showing her baby bump.

This is a major landmark for the couple, who got engaged in February 2021 before tying the knot in a ceremony in Superstition Mountains in December that year.

Rachel has been a constant partner throughout Crochet's success. She was crucial during his decision to sign with Boston this year for a whopping six-year $170 million contract.

As they enter a new phase of life as a couple, the Crochets will hope for continued success on and off the field. The 26-year-old has a 13-5, 2.43 ERA this year.

Edited by Bhargav
