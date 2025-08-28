Gavin Lux pinpoints shocking quality in Elly De La Cruz and Oneil Cruz that amazes him

Speedsters Elly De La Cruz and Oneil Cruz have often been mistaken for one another due to their similar builds. While the Reds shortstop stands at around 6-foot-5, the Pirates outfielder is slightly taller at 6-foot-7. Nevertheless, both Dominican-born stars have put the league on notice for their athleticism, especially on the base paths.
One such fan of both stars is Reds infielder Gavin Lux. The World-Series winning second baseman was stopped by former teammate's titular On Base with Mookie Betts podcast and discussed the qualities he admire the most in his teammate De La Cruz and the Pirates' Cruz.
"[Elly De La Cruz] is long. He's like Oneil Cruz. I'm like 'I don't know how these guys are 6'6" playing shortstop. It's crazy," said Lux. (7:09-7:15)
Furthermore, Lux also lauded the baserunning abilities of his middle infield partner, who is regarded as one of the fastest players in today's crop of stars.
"When he's healthy, [he's the fastest man in the game.] You got Byron Buxton and Chandler Simpson, they'd be close. [Elly] is that fast and he's 6-foot-5. He takes like five big leaps and he's at second base." (6:29-7:00)
Elly De La Cruz garners 32nd steal of the year as Reds gets swept by Dodgers on the road
Elly De La Cruz managed to record his 32nd stolen base of the season in the Reds' 5-1 defeat against the Dodgers, Wednesday night. After recording his first hit of the night in the eighth inning, De La Cruz ran to second base underneath the unsuspecting eyes of Dodgers pitcher Edgardo Henriquez.
However, that would be all that the Reds wrote as an in-form Shohei Ohtani tallied his first win on the mound this year in the contest. The reigning National League MVP twirled five innings of two-hit ball with just one run given up, two walks, and nine punch outs.
Noelvi Marte was the sore run producer for the visiting Reds after smashing a solo bomb in the third inning. On the other hand, it was a consolidated effort for the champions as Kike Hernandez, Dalton Rushing, and Michael Conforto each plated a run in the dominant victory.
With the result, the Reds capped off a tough road trip out west against NL West squads in the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers. Terry Francona's men will look to bounce back after gaining just one win in Arizona and being swept in Hollywood as they host the Cardinals for a three-game series at back home.