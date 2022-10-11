"Genuinely curious to see how the Mets losing in the Wild Card round impacts the sportsbook odds on Aaron Judge signing with the Mets" - Podcast host believes Mets have strong possibility of signing Aaron Judge

The Aaron Judge contract situation continues to be a dark cloud hanging over the New York Yankees. The slugger did not reach an agreement with the Bronx Bombers prior to free agency. There is a very realistic chance that he will move on from the team this offseason. The New York Mets are among the favorites to sign Judge.

The move would send shockwaves through the Yankees organization. It would be heartbreaking for Yankees fans to see their star player move across town to play with their in-state rival. The possibility of Aaron Judge joining the Mets seems more likely than ever.

'Barstool Sports' podcast host Jared Carrabis made an interesting point regarding Judge's contract renewal. He said this on his Twitter:

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Genuinely curious to see how the Mets losing in the Wild Card round impacts the sportsbook odds on Aaron Judge signing with the Mets. There’s no way there’s no movement there. Steve Cohen about to offer up $50 million a year after that. Genuinely curious to see how the Mets losing in the Wild Card round impacts the sportsbook odds on Aaron Judge signing with the Mets. There’s no way there’s no movement there. Steve Cohen about to offer up $50 million a year after that.

"Genuinely curious to see how the Mets losing in the Wild Card round impacts the sportsbook odds on Aaron Judge signing with the Mets. There’s no way there’s no movement there. Steve Cohen about to offer up $50 million a year after that." - Jared Carrabis

Steve Cohen is one of the wealthiest owners in the league. He is also extremely aggressive in his approach. This combination makes the Mets a top destination for any highly-rated free agent. Cohen has the cash, ability, and know-how to move Judge from the Bronx to Queens.

With the Mets officially eliminated from the 2022 MLB playoffs, the club will focus on big-name acquisitions for next year. It was another disappointing year for a Mets organization that entered this season with high expectations.

The Mets have the highest payroll in the MLB. According to Spotrac, their $282 million team payroll leads the Los Angeles Dodgers by over $7 million. Max Scherzer is the highest played player in the league with an average annual salary of $43 million. Money will not be an issue if or when the Mets decide to open negotiations with Judge.

It's no secret that the Yankees botched contract negotiations with Aaron Judge. Plain and simple, the front office blew it. Negotiations stalled between the two parties after several attempts to lowball Judge. Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman have to bear responsibility for the contract debacle.

The Yankees reportedly offered Aaron Judge a seven-year, $213 million contract last season. Judge immediately rejected the offer. That salary is low for a player of Judge's caliber, who is now a shoo-in for this season's American League MVP.

The New York Mets are one of the favorites to sign Aaron Judge in the offseason

Aaron Judge looks on against the New York Mets during their game at Yankee Stadium

Since the start of the season, Judge has gone on to break records and lead the league in almost every offensive category. It's safe to assume his stock has risen since March. MLB teams are now circling like vultures and drooling at the thought of Judge wearing their jerseys next season.

Nick Stellini @StelliniTweets Brian Cashman held a press conference on Opening Day to flame Aaron Judge for holding out for more money and the dude went out and had arguably the greatest contract year in pro sports history Brian Cashman held a press conference on Opening Day to flame Aaron Judge for holding out for more money and the dude went out and had arguably the greatest contract year in pro sports history

"Brian Cashman held a press conference on Opening Day to flame Aaron Judge for holding out for more money.the dude went out and had arguably the greatest contract year in pro sports history" - Nick Stellini

The New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants are among the favorites to sign Judge. When you have just broken the AL's all-time single-season home run record, there tends to be a lot of demand for your services.

The New York Yankees' handling of Aaron Judge's contract has been nothing short of a catastrophe. They will have to pull out the cheque book if they hope to have any chance of re-signing the All-Star outfielder. If not, there will be plenty of sharks circling in the water.

Poll : 0 votes