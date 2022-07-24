“George puts the spring in Springer” “Slightly better than Duran last night” - Toronto Blue Jays fans hyped up after George Springer's incredible outfield catch

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox squared off in the second game of a weekend series at Fenway Park this afternoon. The Blue Jays won last night's game by an incredible 28-5.

During today's game, Toronto Blue Jays centerfielder George Springer made an incredible catch at the wall to rob an extra-base hit from the Red Sox.

Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays Can't be named Springer without HOPS Can't be named Springer without HOPS 🐰 https://t.co/8Xqgw72nyD

Springer is one of the best defensive outfielders in all of baseball. and this catch further proves this point. Many fans took to Twitter to react to the incredible catch.

One fan said that George put the spring in Springer.

Peculiar @the_Peculiar0ne @BlueJays George puts the spring in Spinger @BlueJays George puts the spring in Spinger

Springer certainly looked better in centerfield than Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. Duran misplayed a flyball to centerfield last night that led to an inside-the-park Grand Slam for the Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays Completely fun and normal GRAND SLAM Completely fun and normal GRAND SLAM 🙌 https://t.co/cAvX8pZiWN

It's safe to say Springer's effort was a little better.

Duran should take lessons from this catch.

Overall, what a catch by the veteran outfielder. Springer and the Blue Jays seem to be rolling as they have won four games in a row.

Toronto Blue Jays set franchise record in win over Boston Red Sox

Blue Jays teammates celebrate after the team scored an impressive 28 runs in last night's Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox game.

The Blue Jays made history last night as they scored an impressive 28 runs against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. This is a franchise record for runs scored in a game. To make things even more impressive, the team scored 25 of their 28 runs in the first five innings.

The team totaled 29 base hits, five home runs, and an inning where they scored eleven runs!

Raimel Tapia had a nice game at the plate, going 3-for-7 with a very fortunate inside-the-park grand slam. Catcher Danny Jansen belted out two home runs. In all, there were nine Blue Jays players with, at least, two base hits.

Here are the highlights from the impressive offensive performance.

The team looked to be firing on all cylinders after the All-Star break. The Blue Jays have seemed to be playing much better baseball since firing manager Charlie Montoyo. It will be interesting to see what moves the team makes at the deadline to make a push for the playoffs.

