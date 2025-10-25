"George Springer brought sign stealing to the Jays" - Fans make wild claims after Daulton Varsho ties World Series opener vs. Dodgers

The World Series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday lived up to the expectations at Rogers Centre.The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead after scoring a run in the second and third innings. However, the Blue Jays came back soaring as outfielder Daulton Varsho smashed two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell for a towering two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 2-2.Fans alleged the Blue Jays outfielder of sign-stealing after his game-tying hit.&quot;Springer brought sign stealing to the jays im sick.&quot;King Kersh @Bookie_Metts05LINKSpringer brought sign stealing to the jays im sick&quot;Spreading the turth 10/10.&quot;King Kersh @Bookie_Metts05LINKspreading the turth 10/10&quot;Has to compete with the Dodgers stealing signs.&quot;Cubsfan4lyfe @idgafublowLINKHas to compete with the dodgers stealing signs&quot;Clearly fu**** stealing signs.&quot;Matthew @MatthewR2415LINKclearly fu***** stealing signs&quot;All the comments about stealing signs is killing me this isn’t 2017 you American coping dweebs look for another excuse 🤣🫵&quot;MapleBlueBills @mapleaferLINKAll the comments about stealing signs is killing me this isn’t 2017 you American coping dweebs look for another excuse 🤣🫵The Dodgers squandered a scoring opportunity in the fifth inning after Mookie Betts had singled to start the inning. It came back to haunt the Dodgers as Blake Snell hit Varsho to load the bases without an out for the Blue Jays.Snell was pulled from the game after pitching five innings, conceding eight hits with five earned runs and four strikeouts. It was the first time the All-Star ace failed to pitch more than six innings this postseason.Blue Jays punish Dodgers bullpen after Daulton Varsho forced Blake Snell's exitWith the bases loaded after Blake Snell's hit by pitch on Daulton Varsho, the Dodgers sent Emmet Sheehan on the mound. Ernie Clement drove in an RBI single to give the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead.Nathan Lukes drew a walk off Sheehan to make it 4-2 before Andres Giminez gave the Blue Jays a three-run cushion with his RBI single. Sheehan was replaced by reliever Anthony Banda with the bases loaded for Toronto.Addison Barger, pinch-hitting for the Blue Jays, took Banda deep for a bases-clearing home run. Barger's grand slam was followed by a two-run home run from Alejandro Kirk as the Blue Jays scored nine runs in the inning to take an 11-2 lead.