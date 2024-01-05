"Gerrit Cole and Brandon Crawford's sister vibes" - Fans react on finding out that Padres' Woo Suk Go is brother-in-law of Giants star

The San Diego Padres recently signed Korean pitcher Woo Suk Go to a two-year contract. However, as things would have it, he already has a relationship with the MLB.

In an interesting revelation to fans, the newly acquired Suk Go is the brother-in-law of San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee.

"Newly acquired Padre Woo Suk Go is married to recently signed Giant Jung Hoo Lee's sister." via Talkin' Baseball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It left fans stunned as they started to get the same vibes from another star-relationship pair. The wife of the New York Yankees ace, Gerrit Cole, Amy, is sister to former Giants infielder Brandon Crawford, making up an old in-law pair in the MLB.

"Gerrit Cole and Brandon Crawfords sister vibes," one fan said.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Fan Reactions

Jung Hoo Lee signed a six-year, $113 million deal with the Giants earlier this winter.

Woo Suk Go's signing and scouting report

The Padres signed Korean reliever Woo Suk Go to a two year, $4.5 million contract, with a mutual option for 2026.

The 25-year old would bolster the club's bullpen, which will lose Josh Hader, Nick Martinez and Luis García this offseason. Moreover, the Padres also acquired Japanese LHP Yuki Matsui this winter.

Pitching for the LG Twins in seven seasons, Suk Go has registered an ERA of 3.18 ERA, with 139 saves and 401 strikeouts across 368.1 innings pitched.

Go is a hard-throwing, five-foot-11 right-hander with a fastball that can reach 98 mph. He complements it with many breaking pitches. Go has good control, albeit his walk rate increased to 11.6 percent in 44 innings last season.

In the upcoming season, Suk Go will be among the three pitchers, including Matsui and Robert Suarez, to compete for the club's closer in 2024. Moreover, all three are going to take the mound in high-leverage situations and will be key arms in the bullpen.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.