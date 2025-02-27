  • home icon
  Gerrit Cole gets honest about Jasson Domínguez's setbacks and boldly predicts his best is yet to come

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Feb 27, 2025 20:41 GMT
Gerrit Cole is getting ready to embark on a new season where Jasson Dominguez may have to play a pivotal role. The New York Yankees no longer have Juan Soto, but they were able to sign Cody Bellinger to help fill the hole.

Bellinger is slated to take over centerfield while Aaron Judge moves over to right field. That leaves left field wide open, with many expecting Dominguez to get the starting role out of camp.

Dominguez has had a rocky road in his attempt to be an everyday MLB player. He has sustained multiple injuries but none bigger than having Tommy John surgery in 2023. Cole talked about the young slugger's tough climb via MLB.com:

"He's had some unpredictable setbacks, really great performances and stuff that he admitted he feels can be better, as well. His approach since the first day that I came across him is the same."
Cole has been impressed with how much Dominguez has committed to perfecting his craft. He is confident that the young slugger will find success in the big leagues. Cole said:

"His attention to detail is continuing to mature, based off just me catching glimpses of him through his work here and there. The fact that he's just kind of unwavering in his approach through a lot of what he's been through, that has me feeling confident."
Gerrit Cole may want to keep the ball on the ground until Jasson Dominguez figures out defensive woes

New York Yankees Workouts - Jasson Dominguez (Photo via IMAGN)
New York Yankees Workouts - Jasson Dominguez (Photo via IMAGN)

All eyes are going to be on the Yankees this season. Everyone will want to see how they look without Juan Soto in the lineup after he signed his monster deal with the New York Mets over the offseason.

For the club to have success, they must have a solid group in the outfield. Jasson Dominguez has gotten early looks in left field, but he has struggled at times.

He could not secure a catch on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies. He also lost track of a ball against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Gerrit Cole may want to keep the ball on the ground until Dominguez runs better routes.

He has not taken the best routes to baseballs out there, impacting his ability to make a play. Dominguez will have to work on this if he wants to help the Yankees contend for another American League East title and a postseason appearance.

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
