Gerrit Cole Injury Update: Yankees ace set to make major step in recovery process

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has been sidelined since March after feeling discomfort in his throwing elbow. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner was placed on the 60-day IL but is making progress in his recovery.

Cole is set to take the next step in his recovery progress. While he has not seen any action yet, he will throw off a mound on Saturday, per manager Aaron Boone.

"I already know he payed catch today, so I think he is scheduled to get off the mound , whether that's a full bullpen or what exactly that looks like, we'll see" - said Boone.

Boone is not entirely sure whether Cole will be up for a full bullpen or not, but the next step is a great sign. Cole is planning to make a return to the rotation some time in mid-June.

The Yankees could have one of the best rotations in the league once Gerrit Cole returns

While the Yankees have been without their ace, Gerrit Cole, it has not looked like it. Their pitching staff has stepped up with Cole down and has looked very promising.

Going into Friday, the Bronx Bombers hold a 3.07 team ERA, ranking them fourth in the league. The only two teams that have a better ERA are the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners.

Marcus Stroman has been impressive after transitioning to his new team. He holds a 2-1 record with a 3.69 ERA. Clarke Schmidt has also been another arm that has been fun to watch this season, putting together a 3.19 ERA.

Some thought this club would take a hit with Cole out, but that has not been the case. Now, they could have one of the best rotations in the league when he emerges.

