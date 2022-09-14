"Gerrit Cole is legitimately a fraud. He sh*ts his pants every time he pitches at Fenway" - MLB podcaster grills New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole following outing against the Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole has been known to struggle a bit at Fenway Park. One outing that came to mind was last year's American League Wild Card Game; where Cole went just two innings, allowing three earned runs.

Tonight, the New York Yankees squared off against the Boston Red Sox in a matchup at Fenway and Gerrit Cole gave up four earned runs, which included three home runs.

Baseball podcaster Jared Carrabis roasted the Yankees pitcher after allowing two home runs in tonight's contest.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Gerrit Cole is legitimately a fraud. He shits hit pants every time he pitches at Fenway Park and it’s all between the ears. Gerrit Cole is legitimately a fraud. He shits hit pants every time he pitches at Fenway Park and it’s all between the ears.

"Gerrit Cole is legitimately a fraud. He shits hit pants every time he pitches at Fenway Park and it's all between the ears." - Jared Carrabis

Cole finished his night going 6 innings, which lead to four earned runs and ten strikeouts. Going into tonight, Gerrit Cole has a 4-6 record with a 4.76 ERA in his career at Fenway Park. It appears that Cole cannot quite handle the Boston crowd at Fenway.

New York Yankees Player Profile: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole pitches during a New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels game at Angel Stadium.

Gerrit Cole was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Yankees, but decided to attend UCLA to further develop as a pitcher and continue his education.

Following his excellent years at UCLA, Cole was again drafted in the 1st round of the MLB Draft, but this time by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011. It wouldn't take long for Cole to make his way to the big leagues as he made his debut on June 11, 2013.

Cole played the first five seasons of his career with the Pirates and made one All-Star appearance while leading the team to three playoff appearances.

After the 2017 season, Cole was traded from the Pirates to the Houston Astros in exchange for Colin Moran, Joe Musgrove, Jason Martin and Michael Feliz.

His time in Houston has been some of the best seasons of his career. Perhaps his best season came in 2019, where he posted a 20-5 record with a 2.50 ERA and 326 strikeouts.

After an incredible 2019 season, Cole signed in free agency with the New York Yankees. In his time with the Yankees, Cole has posted a 34-18 record with a 3.15 ERA and 555 strikeouts.

His career is far from over and he already appears to be well on his way to a Hall-of-Fame career.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif