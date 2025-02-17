Gerrit Cole returns to alma mater with Yankees ace's college sweetheart-turned-wife Amy donning chic casual attire

Before New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole made a name for himself in the big leagues, he was a pitcher for the UCLA Bruins baseball team. It was on UCLA's campus where he first crossed paths with his future wife, Amy. Just like Gerrit, Amy was also a student-athlete for UCLA, as she featured on the softball team.

Cole was eventually drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the first overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft. The couple continued dating for four more years, before announcing their engagement in 2015. They went on to tie the knot a year later, and currently have two sons together, Caden, born in 2020, and Everett, born in 2023.

On Sunday, the couple and their sons returned to their former stomping ground as Amy's old UCLA softball teammate GiOnna DiSalvatore posted pictures of the Cole family on her Instagram stories.

Gerrit Cole was pictured sporting a white T-shirt, with a matching hat and sneakers, while his wife, Amy, was spotted in a chic all-black outfit complimented by a denim jacket.

Images of Gerrit and Amy Cole's return to UCLA (Images from - Instagram.com/@gionnahealth IG Stories)

After making his return from an elbow injury in June 2024, Gerrit Cole enjoyed a solid 2024 season, finishing with a 8-5 win/loss record, along with a 3.41 ERA and 99 total strikeouts.

The 34-year-old played a key role in helping the Yankees win their division, the AL East, despite stiff competition from rivals the Baltimore Orioles, as they made it all the way to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Gerrit Cole's sons Caden and Everett enjoy batting practice at UCLA

The Coles had visited their old college campus just last month. On January 26, Amy Cole took to Instagram to upload a series of images and videos from their trip back, as sons Caden and Everett enjoyed taking batting practice on the diamond.

"Weekend with our Bruins ⚾️💙💛" Amy Cole captioned her Instagram post.

Aside from batting practice, Amy also posted several snaps of his sons around the ballpark, including the dugout.

Meanwhile, it's back to the baseball field for Gerrit Cole, who arrived to Spring Training for the first time on Tuesday, February 11. Heading into the new season, Yankees fans will be hoping their ace can fire on all cylinders once again as they gear up for another World Series run.

