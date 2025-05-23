Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares adorable moment with sons Caden and Everett to start the day

Having initially met each other while on campus at UCLA, New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2016. The couple has two sons: Caden and Everett.
On Friday, Amy posted an adorable video to her story, enjoying card games with her sons soon after waking up.
"Morning card games with my sonshines ☀️" Amy captioned her Instagram story.
Gerrit and Amy's firstborn, Caden, arrived in June 2020, about four years after the pair took their vows. Younger brother Everett arrived in January 2023.
Apart from playing cards, the two brothers are also quite fond of baseball, often turning up to Yankee Stadium alongside their mom to cheer Gerrit Cole whenever he takes the mound for the Bronx Bombers.
Gerrit Cole posts heartfelt message to Yankees fans after sustaining elbow injury, wife Amy shows support
Heading into the new season, 2023 AL Cy Young award winner Gerrit Cole was set to lead the new-look Yankees pitching staff. However, constant elbow discomfort in spring training led to spending some time on the sidelines. Upon further examination, the need to undergo the dreaded Tommy John surgery was confirmed.
Cole was sidelined for the 2025 season. He penned a heartfelt note dedicated to Yankees fans.
"This isn’t the news any athlete wants to hear, but it’s the necessary next step for my career.I have a lot left to give, and I’m fully committed to the work ahead," Cole wrote. "I’ll attack my rehab every day and support the 2025 Yankees each step of the way. I love this game, I love competing, and I can’t wait to be back on the mound—stronger than ever. See you soon."
Showing her support, Cole's better half, Amy, also left a comment.
"GC 2.0 about to be crazy…🔥" Amy commented.
In most situations, a pitcher recovering from Tommy John surgery can expect to spend at least 12-18 months rehabbing.