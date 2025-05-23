Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares adorable moment with sons Caden and Everett to start the day

Having initially met each other while on campus at UCLA, New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2016. The couple has two sons: Caden and Everett.

Ad

On Friday, Amy posted an adorable video to her story, enjoying card games with her sons soon after waking up.

"Morning card games with my sonshines ☀️" Amy captioned her Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot of Amy Cole's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@amyc23 IG Stories)

Gerrit and Amy's firstborn, Caden, arrived in June 2020, about four years after the pair took their vows. Younger brother Everett arrived in January 2023.

Ad

Trending

Apart from playing cards, the two brothers are also quite fond of baseball, often turning up to Yankee Stadium alongside their mom to cheer Gerrit Cole whenever he takes the mound for the Bronx Bombers.

Gerrit Cole posts heartfelt message to Yankees fans after sustaining elbow injury, wife Amy shows support

Heading into the new season, 2023 AL Cy Young award winner Gerrit Cole was set to lead the new-look Yankees pitching staff. However, constant elbow discomfort in spring training led to spending some time on the sidelines. Upon further examination, the need to undergo the dreaded Tommy John surgery was confirmed.

Ad

Cole was sidelined for the 2025 season. He penned a heartfelt note dedicated to Yankees fans.

"This isn’t the news any athlete wants to hear, but it’s the necessary next step for my career.I have a lot left to give, and I’m fully committed to the work ahead," Cole wrote. "I’ll attack my rehab every day and support the 2025 Yankees each step of the way. I love this game, I love competing, and I can’t wait to be back on the mound—stronger than ever. See you soon."

Ad

Ad

Showing her support, Cole's better half, Amy, also left a comment.

"GC 2.0 about to be crazy…🔥" Amy commented.

Screenshot of Amy Cole's comment on Gerrit Cole's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@gerritcole54)

In most situations, a pitcher recovering from Tommy John surgery can expect to spend at least 12-18 months rehabbing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More