"Get Clayton Kershaw and it's perfect", "Nolan Arenado trade next" - Fans react as Dodgers bring back Kike Hernandez to 1-year deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added another piece to their roster by re-signing utility infielder Kike Hernandez on a one-year contract for the upcoming season. Hernandez had a key role for the Dodgers last year, especially in the postseason, picking up his second World Series ring with the team.

The Dodgers fans posted their reactions to the news on Instagram, welcoming Kike Hernandez back to the team. A few of them called out Clayton Kershaw and Nolan Arenado to be the next additions to the roster.

Despite being the reigning World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been the most active team of this offseason. Some of their major additions for 2025 include Blake Snell, Kirby Yates, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, Teoscar Hernandez, Michael Conforto, and Hyeseong Kim.

Now Kike Hernandez becomes their latest player to join the Dodgers for the 2025 season. Hernandez had a one-year, $4 million deal with the team last season after returning for his second spell with the team the previous year. Meanwhile, some Dodgers supporters hope Clayton Kershaw and Nolan Arenado also join the team.

"Get Kershaw and it's perfect offseason," posted one fan.

"Arenado trade next," suggested another fan.

"All that's left is Kershaw," said another fan.

Nevertheless, most fans were elated with the Dodgers re-signing Kike Hernandez.

"We don't even play on Super Bowl Sunday, yet still won," wrote one fan.

"Who cares about Super Bowl. We stacked now," replied another fan.

"The only news that matters," another fan posted.

Hernandez has been a massive favorite among the Dodgers fans and also had a veteran leadership role in the clubhouse.

Kike Hernandez continues impressive postseason resume

Hernandez extended his postseason home run tally to 15 last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Kike Hernandez joined the Los Angeles Dogers for his second spell with the team in the middle of the 2023 season and is set to extend his stay for another year, although the news has not yet been confirmed by the player or the organization. He spent six years with the team in his first tenure, which culminated with winning the 2020 World Series.

Meanwhile, Hernandez kept up his highly impressive postseason reputation to play an integral role in helping the Dodgers win the World Series last year. He batted .294/.357/.451 along with an OPS of .808 in 14 playoff games, getting 15 base hits, including two home runs and six RBIs.

Hernandez thereby improved his postseason home run tally to 15, which puts him in ninth spot among currently active players.

