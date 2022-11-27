The Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames. The Dodgers are without a shortstop at the moment. Trea Turner became a free agent at the end of the season. It's likely the interest in Adames could be because they're not confident in their ability to re-sign Turner.

The Brewers have shown interest in offering Willy Adams an extension, but the extension could be costly. With Milwaukee being a smaller market team, Los Angeles could offer them a deal they can't refuse.

The Brewers aren't afraid to move players who have been big contributors to their team. Last season, they traded closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. They just recently traded outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels.

Milwaukee Brewers fans don't want to see the team lose Adames, especially to a team like the Dodgers. As a small-market team, they're tired of Los Angeles' ability to sign whoever they want to.

"I also have shown interest in Kate Upton, but unfortunately she's unavailable just like Willy Adames is unavailable. Get out of here LA," one fan responded.

"Stop it right now," said another.

Harvey @HRubinWest @mlbtraderumors They shown interest in every free agent. Funny @mlbtraderumors They shown interest in every free agent. Funny

𝘑𝘢𝘬𝘦 @CyBurnes @mlbtraderumors no no no no no no @mlbtraderumors no no no no no no

Austin Bauer @AustinB95095045 @mlbtraderumors I don’t need to see this he better stay put in mke @mlbtraderumors I don’t need to see this he better stay put in mke

Aidas @AllAidas @mlbtraderumors You'll have to pry him from my cold dead hands @mlbtraderumors You'll have to pry him from my cold dead hands

Milwaukee fans would be devastated if Adames went to the Dodgers. It wouldn't leave them with much hope for the 2023 season. They don't want to see the Brewers start a rebuilding process.

Other fans pointed out how broken the league is. Big market teams have an unfair advantage over smaller market teams. There's no way the smaller market teams can compete with big-market teams, especially when it comes to free agency.

Willy Adames getting away from Tropicana Field has proved to be huge

New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers

When Willy Adames was playing for the Tampa Bay Rays, he had a huge problem. He couldn't see the ball at Tropicana Field, the Rays home stadium. He even tried out non-prescription glasses, but he still struggled under the lights of the domed field.

Since being traded to the Brewers, Adames has a slash line of .256/.325/.483 with 51 home runs. He has a high barrel rate, so we could see his offensive numbers continue to rise. He was rather unlucky with some of the balls he hit last season, as they were hit hard but right at defenders.

As the off-season starts to ramp up, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Adames.

