"Get Ohtani and Trout help" "Still not making the playoffs" - Los Angeles Angels fans disappointed in team's performance despite blowout win against the Minnesota Twins

The Los Angeles Angels played an outstanding game against the Minnesota Twins earlier today. The team beat the Twins with a score of 10-3, and the Angels were in the driver's seat. From a dominant offense to lockdown pitching, it appeared that Los Angeles was on top of their game for this win.

The Angels took an early lead in the top of the first thanks to RBIs by Shohei Ohtani and Matt Thaiss. They tacked on another run in the third after Mike Trout blasted a solo home run into deep left field. Los Angeles did not stop scoring there, however, as Luis Rengifo had a two-RBI single in the fourth to make the score 5-2.

The Minnesota Twins attempted a rally in the eighth inning to make the score 5-3, but that was no problem for the Los Angeles Angels. In the top of the ninth, the Angels exploded for five runs after a huge rally. This was due to a string of hits, which included RBIs by Ohtani, Max Stassi, and Livan Soto.

Jose Suarez earned his seventh win of the season after giving up just two earned through 5.2 innings. Dylan Bundy picked up his eighth loss of the year as the Twins fell to five games under .500.

Despite this impressive performance by the Angels, they have been extremely disappointing this season. Going into this year, the Angels were expected to breakout and become one of the most competitive teams in the MLB.

However, the exact opposite has happened to the Angels this season. Their postseason is far from reach and they were one of the most disappointing teams in Major League Baseball.

The 2022 Los Angeles Angels season has been nothing short of a disaster

For the first two months of the season, the Los Angeles Angels looked like a solid team. They were second in the American League West and were not far behind the Houston Astros. However, two weeks in early June would prove this to be completely wrong.

From late May to early June, the Angels went on a historic 13-game losing streak, which put them under .500. This ultimately turned the tide of Los Angeles' season, and it went downhill from there.

Despite having the two greatest players in the MLB in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, they continue to miss the postseason. This is mainly because Trout and Ohtani have little to no help around them. The few players who do provide for the Angels seem to get hurt as well.

The Los Angeles Angels have some serious changes they need to make soon. If they continue to field a mediocre team, it is likely that Shohei Ohtani could leave as he is a free agent after next season.

