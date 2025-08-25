  • home icon
  • “Get the ring for Zack Wheeler” - Fan support pours in for Phillies pitcher after emotional statement reveals tough surgery ending his 2025 season 

"Get the ring for Zack Wheeler" - Fan support pours in for Phillies pitcher after emotional statement reveals tough surgery ending his 2025 season 

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 25, 2025 02:30 GMT
Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers - Source: Getty
Fan support pours in for Phillies pitcher after emotional statement reveals tough surgery forcing early end to 2025 season - Source: Getty

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler underwent shoulder surgery to remove a blood clot in his right arm on Monday. While the surgery was a big blow to the Phillies' run in before the postseason, they received more bad news on the weekend.

The team announced on Saturday that Wheeler needed an additional surgery after being diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome, putting him on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

Following the announcement, the Phillies ace penned an emotional statement in his social media post on Monday.

"I'm locked in on the work ahead and can't wait to be back in 2026, ready to give everything I've got for this team and this city," an excerpt from Wheeler's Instagram post read.
Fans rallied behind the Phillies ace after his emotional message with many urging the team to go all the way in Wheeler's tribute.

"Get the ring for Wheels, our Cy Young," wrote a fan.
"Hoping for the best. You're still the Cy Young in my heart," a fan wrote.
"Come back better man! Baseball is batter with a healthy Zack Wheeler," another comment read.
(Image source - Instagram)

The support continued to pour in the comments.

"We love you, Wheels. To a speedy recovery! Win it for Wheels," wrote another fan.
"Mets fans are also pulling up for you Wheelz. Heal up and finish that career strong," wrote a fan.

Zack Wheeler, a two-time runner-up for the Cy Young Award in 2021 and 2024 was among the strong contenders for the top pitching prize in the NL before his injury.

Veteran Phillies pitcher vows to step up in Zack Wheeler's absence

One of the best pitchers this season, Zack Wheeler was 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA in 24 starts. Wheeler recorded 195 strikeouts, the most in the National League with Paul Skenes closing in with 181 strikeouts.

In Wheeler's absence, veteran starter Aaron Nola has vowed to step up.

"I just need to step up in general," Nola said. "I'm healthy right now and I'm glad to be back. All that's behind me. I'll go out and throw good games the rest of the season."

The Phillies (76-54) hold the third-best record in baseball and have a 7.0-game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East and are one of the favorites for the World Series this year.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
