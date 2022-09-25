“Getting hot at the perfect time”“Good job by the batting today” - New York Yankees fans daring to dream again as six straight wins reinvigorate postseason aspirations

The New York Yankees edged closer to the American League East title by beating the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday afternoon.

The Yankees (93-58) have now won six straight games and 10 wins in their last 12. In doing so, they surpassed last year’s total and opened a 8.5-game division lead.

Gleyber Torres blasted his 24th home run of the year to give the Yankees an early lead. Triston Casas and Reese McGuire homered in the second to put the Red Sox 3-1 up.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s RBI single reduced the deficit before rookie Oswaldo Cabrera’s two-run homer put the Yankees back in the driving seat. It was Cabrera’s fourth home run since his Aug. 17 debut.

John Donaldson’s RBI single stretched the Yankees’ lead. Casas’ bases-loaded walk made it 5-4 before Alex Verdugo hit a game-tying single in the seventh.

The Yankees had the last laugh, with Anthony Rizzo hitting a match-winning two-run homer. It was Rizzo’s 32nd home run of the season.

Both sides will meet again tomorrow in the series finale, and the Yankees will be aiming for a sweep. They won the first two games of the four-match set 5-4 before tonight’s 7-5 win.

The New York Yankees have 11 games left to play before the postseason gets underway. After wrapping up the Red Sox series, they will travel to Toronto for a three-match set against the Blue Jays.

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s wait for No. 61 and 62 goes on

Aaron Judge blasted his 60th home run of the year on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He remains only one big swing away from tying Roger Maris’ long-standing American League record for most home runs in a season. He is currently tied with Babe Ruth’s tally of 60 homers. Judge is only the third Yankee in history to reach that milestone.

Naturally, everyone’s attention is on the AL record and fans have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of that historic moment. Since hitting No. 60, Judge has gone four games without going deep.

Judge’s batting average dropped to .314 after tonight’s game as the Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts went 2 for 4 and reclaimed the AL lead at .315. Judge has a league-leading 128 RBIs to his name and is in contention for the MLB’s first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

