"Getting me on the Ultra G is the first step" - Angels star Mike Trout shares update on recovery as return timeline still uncertain

This could have been the year when Mike Trout registered a complete healthy season since 2019. That won't be the case, though. Despite a hot start at the plate, Trout will pay a visit to the injured list after tearing the meniscus in his left knee.

As per Rhett Bollinger, Trout, who last played on Apr. 30 against the Philadelphia Phillies, underwent surgery to repair the torn meniscus on May 3. Ahead of Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians, the LA Angels outfielder updated reporters about his post-surgery.

Trout said that his recovery is going well as he also shared his plan to get back to full fitness.

“I haven’t even talked about it,” Trout said. “I think getting me on the Ultra G is the first step.

"Once that happens, I think it could ramp up. They have a plan for me, but we’re not there yet. Just take it one day at a time and whenever it feels right, I’ll be out there.”

Before going down with an injury, Trout was hitting .220, but his power numbers were strong, having clobbered 10 home runs in a month.

Injuries have been a kryptonite for Mike Trout, though, who has only played one season over 100 games since 2020. Injuries have always hampered his runs. whether you talk about his 2021 calf injury or the broken hand in 2023, Trout has found ways to get injured.

Mike Trout had the option to delay surgery

The medical staff provided Mike Trout an alternative to playing the season in a limited role. It would have meant that Trout won't have played center field and instead appeared as a designated hitter.

However, Trout went ahead with the surgery, given that the pain was unbearable and that getting back to full fitness was more important.

“It was an option they put out there,” Trout said. “It would have been just maintaining the pain level of it.

"The day I got the MRI and it showed (a tear), I was in a lot of pain, so it would have been a tough road for the rest of the year to bear that. I felt the best option for me was to get it right and be fully healthy to come back soon.”

That' understandably the right season given that the Angels aren't looking promising again in the 2024 season. They would rather have fully fitted Mike Trout for the 2025 season.

