Giancarlo Stanton Injury Update: Yankees OF leaves game early due to left hamstring tightness

Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees started Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves after losing the series opener 8-1 on Friday. Despite the initial setback, the franchise bounced back and maintained their lead throughout the game.

However, a big hit came for them in the sixth inning when outfielder Stanton left the game at the start of the sixth inning due to left hamstring tightness.

Stanton was replaced by pinch-hitter Trent Grisham and is scheduled to undergo imaging on Sunday. Before leaving the game, he was 1 for 2 with one run, giving the Yankees a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning, averaging .246 with an OPS of .794.

This season, Giancarlo Stanton has gone 64 for 260, recording 18 home runs and 45 RBIs. He's in the 10th year of his 13-year contract worth $325 million, which he inked in Nov. 2014.

The five-time All-Star is bouncing back from a disappointing 2023 season, where he posted career-worst stats: a .191 batting average, a .275 on-base percentage and a .695 OPS.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone discusses Giancarlo Stanton’s injury, praises pitchers after 8-3 win vs Braves

According to the New York Daily News, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that he’s expecting Giancarlo Stanton to miss “days” due to the injury.

Discussing about the same in a Yes Network interview, Boone elaborated:

“He’s going for MRI tomorrow, I believe. Hopefully it’s not too significant. He just came to me after that and said he needed to come out. So we’ll see what we got.” (0:05)

Despite Giancarlo Stanton exiting early, the New York Yankees held on for an 8-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman pitched for 6.2 innings, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six.

Talking about Stroman, Boone said:

“I think Stroman was really good. Obviously a good lineup over there. Gives up the homer in the first, but I thought he really controlled the game. ” (0:25)

The New York Yankees pitching staff allowed three runs on four hits while recording nine strikeouts. They face the Atlanta Braves again on Sunday in the final game of their three-game series.